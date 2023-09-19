Keeneland and not Sun Chariot the plan for Guineas winner Mawj

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor had it between those two races for the comeback of the 1000 Guineas winner, and he has plumped for the $600,000 contest over a mile and a furlong.

Mawj has not been seen since beating Tahiyra at Newmarket in early May and subsequently Dermot Weld’s filly has won the Irish Guineas, the Coronation Stakes and the Matron Stakes.

“She worked on Saturday and she worked well, she’s in good form,” said Bin Suroor.

“The plan is we are going to head to Keeneland for the QEII, that’s what we decided, she’s in good form and she’s working well.

“It was Keeneland or the Sun Chariot, but we thought the Keeneland race was a better prep for the Breeders’ Cup. We’ll bring her back in between.

“I’ve been very pleased with her, her condition is good and I’m pleased with everything I’ve seen.

“American racing should suit her, she’s a tough filly, the flat track will suit her better, I think. She beat Tahiyra in the Guineas and no one else has managed that.”