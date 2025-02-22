Katate Dori won the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase | report and free video replay

Leading fancy Lowry's Bar, a late absentee from last weekend's Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot, was easy to back in the market and weakened quickly before being pulled-up.

Hyland was next across the line, with 11 lengths back to Our Power with Guard Your Dreams another length and a quarter away in fourth.

The leader was a little slow at the second last offering hope to the favourite but Deutsch fired Katate Dori into the last and his willing partner responded with a fine leap to put the race to bed.

In contrast, the well-backed favourite Hyland raced in rear under Nico de Boinville before being asked to creep closer inside the final mile. Hyland picked up a number of his rivals one by one but the major drawback being that Katate Dori, having seen off Beachcomber, was at least 10 lengths clear and showing no signs of stopping.

Held-up initially by Charlie Deutsch, Katate Dori was soon moved to the head of affairs by his jockey and there he remained, keeping easy Christmas winner Beachcomber company.

Katate Dori failed to deliver on the promise he'd shown in bumpers over hurdles but has been transformed since having his attention switched to chasing, winning at Exeter and Chepstow before finishing second at Wincanton.

Thomas had won this prize with Our Power and the 2023 winner was again in the line-up but it was his stablemate who proved the stronger.

'He's just a genius'

Thomas, who also sent out Al Dancer to finish second in last season's renewal, told Racing TV: "Fantastic for the boss, Mr Walters, who puts so much into it so it's all deserved and makes up for last year being chinned with poor old Al Dancer. That's fantastic to come and have a go and to be able to come and race in these races, it's what every trainer dreams of really.

"Massively [confident coming into the race] to be honest. That's not sounding big-headed but Our Power has felt in the best form, three weeks ago he was going mad in his box and I said to myself 'how on earth am I going to keep him sound for three weeks?'. All credit to him, he's run a blinder.

"This horse is very laid back at home. Big, big question mark for him stepping up in grade but he's answered those questions with a bang. He's such a laid back horse he fell out of the gates [on a standing start at Wincanton last time] and he wasn't mentally prepared for what was about to happen.

"Fantastic to get a winner and brilliant ride from Charlie. I do feel for Dylan [Johnston, rider of Our Power], he's been fantastic for us all season as the first jockey and he had the choice and it wasn't an easy decision. He does all the work and all the schooling at home so a lot of credit goes to him as well for prepping the horses back at base.

On his pre-race tactical instructions Thomas revealed: "No disrespect to Charlie but his instructions don't last long anyway so I didn't even bother! He's just a genius and we see it time and time again what he does on these staying chasers and no instructions were needed.

"Our Power will head to Scotland for the Scottish Grand National and we've got a few entries at Cheltenham for Katate Dori so we'll see what the handicapper does and go from there."

'It's like asking me to eat kale. It was foul'

Nicky Henderson, meanwhile, had a twinkle in his eye having been thrilled with the effort of his 11/4 favourite Hyland ahead of an intended tilt at the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

“He’s run a fantastic race and it is all we could have asked for, as he absolutely hates that ground. It’s like asking me to eat kale. It was foul," he said.

“He’s just not a bad ground horse and basically up to now he’s just been jumping out the gate and bowling along on his own. Today he had to get in a ruck and didn’t know where he was and couldn’t lay up with them early on.

“But I love the way he fought and on good ground and another mile, then it gets you dreaming. After a circuit I thought the dream was over and a circuit later it is very much still alive.”