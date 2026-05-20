Karl Burke unleashed another possible Royal Ascot two-year-old in the shape of Ruler's Pride in the Absolut Tabasco Maiden Stakes at Ayr.
On Monday the trainer sent out Wild Blossom in the same Wathnan Racing silks to rout her rivals on debut at Carlisle.
Wednesday's much-vaunted colt only had two opponents and was sent off the 2/7 favourite under Clifford Lee, stepping in for the suspended (retained rider) James Doyle.
Lee never had a moment of concern aboard the Mehmas colt who was in front after a furlong and controlled proceedings from there, beating the promising fellow newcomer Crystal Queen by three-and-a-quarter lengths.
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“He was still very green but has done it nicely and has given me a nice feel,” the winning rider told Racing TV afterwards.
“I didn’t feel we were going overly quick so I took it on, went an even gallop and I liked the way he picked up. He didn’t roll around much which was great and I thought he was very straightforward in that sense.
“He was definitely fit today, looked a lovely sort in the paddock and I’d imagine James will be looking forward to him at Ascot."
Lee feels sticking to the minimum trip would make sense for Ruler's Pride's next start.
“I probably would, especially if he did go to Ascot. It would be a stiff five and while he has plenty of speed, he could possibly stay further later on. He’ll have learned a hell of a lot today, mentally and physically," he added.
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