Karl Burke unleashed another possible Royal Ascot two-year-old in the shape of Ruler's Pride in the Absolut Tabasco Maiden Stakes at Ayr.

On Monday the trainer sent out Wild Blossom in the same Wathnan Racing silks to rout her rivals on debut at Carlisle. Wednesday's much-vaunted colt only had two opponents and was sent off the 2/7 favourite under Clifford Lee, stepping in for the suspended (retained rider) James Doyle. Lee never had a moment of concern aboard the Mehmas colt who was in front after a furlong and controlled proceedings from there, beating the promising fellow newcomer Crystal Queen by three-and-a-quarter lengths.

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