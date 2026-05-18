Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing filly scorches to 10-length debut win at Carlisle

Wild Blossom was slashed to 5/1 from 20s by Paddy Power for next month's Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot following a striking debut at Carlisle.
Owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Middleham-based Karl Burke who won the same British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes with subsequent Albany Stakes winner Venetian Sun 12 months ago, the 300,000gns breeze-up buy Wild Blossom was a cut above her three rivals in Cumbria.
She was tucked in behind Kevin Ryan's Miss Havisham (7/2) after emerging from the stalls, travelled sweetly in her slipstream before being produced on the outside with a furlong and a half to travel.
She really lengthened from that point, powering home under Wathnan's retained rider James Doyle to beat the well-backed 5/4 favourite Crownbreaker by 10 lengths, with a further four and a quarter-lengths back to Miss Havisham in third.
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Doyle said on Racing TV: "She was impressive. It looks like Karl has targeted another good filly at the race. It was very pleasing.
"They had a good downpour before racing, so the ground was quite slow, which was a bit of an unknown, but she coped quite well.
"It was all nice and smooth, the only moment she had was a little jink when she went out onto the track and I almost came off of her, but apart from that she was foot-perfect.
"She's very speedy but she has a good temperament, she’s very adaptable. I was happy there to get a lead and just ride her to finish, but when Kevin’s horse (Miss Haversham) went on I switched it up a bit and she was very relaxed.
"I’d say she was more Queen Mary than Albany. We’ve got plenty to sort out in the coming weeks, so we’ll she where she fits, but she’s quick for sure."
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