Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing filly scorches to 10-length debut win at Carlisle

Wild Blossom was slashed to 5/1 from 20s by Paddy Power for next month's Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot following a striking debut at Carlisle.

Owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Middleham-based Karl Burke who won the same British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes with subsequent Albany Stakes winner Venetian Sun 12 months ago, the 300,000gns breeze-up buy Wild Blossom was a cut above her three rivals in Cumbria. She was tucked in behind Kevin Ryan's Miss Havisham (7/2) after emerging from the stalls, travelled sweetly in her slipstream before being produced on the outside with a furlong and a half to travel. She really lengthened from that point, powering home under Wathnan's retained rider James Doyle to beat the well-backed 5/4 favourite Crownbreaker by 10 lengths, with a further four and a quarter-lengths back to Miss Havisham in third.

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