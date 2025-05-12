Karl Burke Stable Tour including Fallen Angel and Liberty Lane

David Ord paid a visit to Karl Burke's yard ahead of the Dante Festival at York to get the lowdown on his ultra-strong string for 2025.

ALMOSH'HER - It wouldn't surprise me if he runs very well in the first at York. He hasn't been with us that long, he came up from Charlie Fellowes' in really good shape and won two nice races on the all-weather over a distance possibly short of his optimum. He looks as though he's got plenty of ability but he's a little bit tricky in terms of temperament so I'm hoping York doesn't find him out in that regard. Stepping up in trip will suit. AL QAREEM – He wears his heart on his sleeve and ran a fantastic race at Chester the other day. I’m not sure 100% where he goes now as that was the plan but he’ll be even better in the autumn. The long-term plan would almost certainly be the Irish St Leger. ARABIE – He’s got an entry at Newbury this Saturday in a Listed race and he could go for that or we could look to wait for the Sandy Lane at Haydock. BEAUTIFUL DIAMOND – She ran on the fast ground at Newmarket at the Guineas meeting and came out of it a little bit jarred up. We’re hoping to get her to the Temple Stakes but we’re not sure yet. CONVERGENT – He’s a lovely horse and ran a cracker in third behind Lambourn in the Chester Vase last week (replay below). He definitely won’t run before Royal Ascot and could run in the King Edward VII Stakes there over a mile and a half. I think he’s up to that class – it’s a Group 2 – but he’s a horse for the future and he might not run if the ground is too fast at Ascot.

ELITE STATUS - I've always thought the world of him when we bought him as a yearling for Sheikh Obaid and he hasn't disappointed but he hasn't hit the heights that I think he can. He did a really nice piece of work on Friday so I'm really hopeful ahead of the Duke Of York this week as track and ground will suit him well. FALLEN ANGEL – She’s been confirmed for the Lockinge on Saturday and from there hopefully she’ll go on to Royal Ascot, probably for the Group 2 fillies and mares’ race. She’s a year older and a little bit lazier. Her work has been satisfactory rather than spectacular, then again she was never a spectacular work horse, she was a good work horse. She’s gone a little bit idle on us but that’s not a surprise and whatever she does on Saturday at Newbury she’ll come on for the run. FLIGHT PLAN – We were delighted to win the Thirsk Hunt Cup. He won’t go to Ascot I don’t think, the Royal Hunt Cup on that straight track possibly doesn’t play to his strengths. I think he likes a bend and he could easily go to America later in the summer. ICE MAX – Similarly, he likes a bend but he likes very soft ground and we’re just waiting for some rain, as we are with a lot of horses. KARMOLOGY - She's a talented filly who was a little bit unlucky not to win a Listed race on her reappearance at Nottingham. She'll run in the Middleton this week and she should be there or thereabouts for a place. A good run expected but it's a warm event. KING OF LIGHT – He’s entered at York this week and will probably run in the three-year-old handicap there on Friday. If it’s not looking like he’ll get in that race then we could run in the Westow Stakes on Thursday but ideally we’d like to run him in the handicap. KORKER - He's another running at York and we're taking 7lb off him. He ran on Sunday on the all-weather and didn't get much of a run but he's pulled out fine and we've decided to declare him. LAST GALILEO – He’s another entered at York and could run in the mile and a half handicap. I think he’s definitely well treated. LETHAL LEVI – I’m kicking myself really for running him in the handicap at Newmarket the other week, giving lumps of weight away to improving young sprinters, I should probably have gone to Haydock with him for the seven-furlong Listed race. He’s in a race in Ireland – a seven-furlong race at Leopardstown at the end of the month – and he could go there. He’ll probably stick to Group 3 or Listed races for now but if we are to go back into a handicap it could be for something like the Ayr Gold Cup at the end of the season. LIBERTY LANE - He ran a cracker really in the Huxley Stakes at Chester. Ryan (Moore) ended up dropping him out the back which wasn’t really the plan but he thought he might get stuck four-wide so it was either that or drop him in so he took the decision and he just got too far behind which you can’t do at Chester. He flew home and proved that he stays a mile and a quarter in my mind so we’ll be looking at 10 furlong races on decent ground, he wouldn’t mind a bit of juice underfoot either.

Liberty Lane wins the bet365 Cambridgeshire

MARSHMAN - Marshman is a proper Listed/Group 3 horse but we'll run him in the Duke Of York too. There aren't many runners and there's good prize money so we're keen to let him take his chance. MISS LAMAI - She's in the Westow Stakes at York on Thursday and she's talented. She was a Listed winner at two and came out of her run in France really well. She's got a good each-way chance and is likely to head to Royal Ascot for the three-year-old sprint handicap. NATIVE WARRIOR – He will definitely go to the Royal Hunt Cup as long as the ground isn’t rattling quick. We’re just debating where his prep run will be, the weights for that handicap come out on May 22 I think so he’s rated 92 at the moment and he might just scrape in there but if we run him before the weights come out and he doesn’t win then we don’t want him to drop down at all. So we might wait and if it looks like we need a penalty to get in then we could look to do that somewhere. NIGHT RAIDER - He's a powerful animal and he's been working well all winter. He's the one who could be the ace in the pack and although he's got to prove it on turf, he's had an away-day gallop on the grass and galloped very well. I'm looking forward to seeing him run. I hate running good horses against each other (Elite Status and Marshman in Duke of York too) but needs must.

REBEL’S GAMBLE – He’ll probably wait for Ascot although he could have a prep somewhere before then. If the ground came up soft then he could run in the Sandy Lane but he disappointed last time and I don’t think the draw helped. He never got any cover and I hope the step up to seven will be the key to him. ROYAL CHAMPION – He’s entered in the Tattersalls Gold Cup along with Royal Rhyme, the Group 1 at the end of the month, and he wants fast ground but Royal Rhyme wants slower ground. There are also the Group 1s at Royal Ascot and he could go there. ROYAL RHYME – As I say, they both want different ground so I think there might be a bit of rain expected in Ireland towards the end of the month so hopefully he could go there for the Group 1 over 10 furlongs. SERVING WITH STYLE - She put in a great performance in a Group 2 at Newmarket on her final start as a two-year-old. I had her down as a soft-ground filly, and she probably is, but I think I'll run her at York this week as she'll handle good ground. I'm not so sure whether she's a miler or a 10-furlong horse but she shows plenty of speed and we'll start her off in the Michael Seely and make a decision on where we go from there afterwards. SPYCATCHER – He’s entered in Ireland and France and he’ll go where the ground is suitable. To be at his best he wants a bit of cut so we’ve a lot of horses waiting for that sort of ground. THUNDER RUN – He runs in the mile and a quarter race at York on Thursday and I’m convinced he wants that step up in distance now. He does need to relax though, he doesn’t want to be making the running over that trip, but if he relaxes in behind with some cover then I think he’ll run a huge race and he could go onto the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Selected two-year-olds ALASKAN LIGHT - She ran well on her debut. She's only a small filly and probably wants a bit of cut in the ground. We've left her in the Marygate at York on Friday but I'm not sure she'll run there yet. ALI SHUFFLE – She was brilliant at Chester. She’ll probably go for the Hilary Needler at Beverley as she has no penalty for that race in three weeks or so. It’s a valuable race and a bonus race for her too so it’s a lot of prize-money and she deserves to have a go. BLUE TO BLUE – He runs on Tuesday at Beverley. There are a couple of first-time-out horses in there and it could be trappy but he’s definitely improved from his first run when winning at Southwell so we’ll know more about how good he is after this. CLEAR FORCE – He’s not very big but he’s quick, he’ll probably go for the National Stakes at Sandown.