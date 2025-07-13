Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
A cooling bucket of water for Venetian Sun
A cooling bucket of water for Venetian Sun

Karl Burke is mapping out a plan for July Festival winner Venetian Sun

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun July 13, 2025 · 21 min ago

Karl Burke is keeping one eye on the Prix Morny for his July Festival winner Venetian Sun.

The daughter of Starman took her unbeaten record to three in the Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket on Friday and she is a possible to have a first crack at a Group 1 at Deauville in August.

Speaking on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV Burke said: “It was a last-minute decision to go for it.

“We hadn’t done much with her at all, only three weeks on from Ascot. She worked well, but I think there’s plenty of improvement on that bare form.

“The ground was plenty quick enough and she was in front plenty soon enough.

“The Prix Morny is the next option. I think the Lowther Stakes is out now that’s Group 2 and she’d have a penalty.

“We’ll keep our eye on it and we’ll prep her as if we’re going for the Morny.

“If we think it’s the right race to go for and it looks winnable we could go there, but the Moyglare is the race we really want to go for.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING