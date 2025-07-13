Karl Burke is mapping out a plan for July Festival winner Venetian Sun

Karl Burke is keeping one eye on the Prix Morny for his July Festival winner Venetian Sun.
The daughter of Starman took her unbeaten record to three in the Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket on Friday and she is a possible to have a first crack at a Group 1 at Deauville in August.
Speaking on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV Burke said: “It was a last-minute decision to go for it.
“We hadn’t done much with her at all, only three weeks on from Ascot. She worked well, but I think there’s plenty of improvement on that bare form.
“The ground was plenty quick enough and she was in front plenty soon enough.
“The Prix Morny is the next option. I think the Lowther Stakes is out now that’s Group 2 and she’d have a penalty.
“We’ll keep our eye on it and we’ll prep her as if we’re going for the Morny.
“If we think it’s the right race to go for and it looks winnable we could go there, but the Moyglare is the race we really want to go for.”
