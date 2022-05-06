We paid a visit to Spiggot Lodge to get the lowdown from trainer Karl Burke who has enjoyed excellent start to the 2022 campaign.

We had a great winter, the horses performed really well all through the winter and all the good horses won their races – their main targets – which got plenty of prize money in and it’s carried on into the turf. We haven’t had loads of runners yet but the two-year-olds have started particularly well. Two-year-olds DRAMATISED It was a hell of a performance at Newmarket, she was very green when she hit the front and she was almost propping back, having a look at the screen and just taking it all in. She’s a high-class filly and she’s come out of her first run 100 per cent. We trained her dam [Katie’s Diamond] and she was a very good filly. She’d have run well in the Guineas but got injured. She was only beaten a couple of lengths by Ballydoyle in the Marcel Boussac after running off with the jockey down to the start of the race. I’m pretty sure Dramatised will now go straight to the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. YAHSAT She’s a very fast filly and ran a cracking race first time up, just getting beaten on the line at Newmarket by a good horse I'm told Richard Hannon likes. It was only a small field at Pontefract but she did it really well and she deserves to take her chance in the Marygate at York. She did just drift to the right a little bit at Pontefract but came back with slightly sore shins so that could be what it was. She’s absolutely fine now and it was only a minor thing. JUNGLE TIME She’s done nothing wrong and is a tough little filly. The owners rightly want to go and try to get some black type and she also goes to York with some sort of chance.

PILLOW TALK Pillow Talk ran a great race from stall one on her debut at Nottingham, just missing out by half a length. She could be anything as it was a hell of a performance and she’d only just started coming to herself two or three weeks before going to Nottingham. I think she’s the one filly who will step forward hugely on her first run and I think she goes to York for the Marygate with a good chance. DARK DESIRE She's a lovely filly by Dark Angel who we bought at Tattersalls. She's owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and she's looking a really nice filly, one we're all excited about seeing. She might make her debut in a couple of weeks’ time. LOOKING FOR LYNDA He’s a colt by Unfortunately and he ran well when second first time out over five furlongs at Ayr at the end of April.

Three-year-olds EL CABALLO We came up with the all-weather plan for him after he got injured last year and had most of the year off after his debut. We knew he was a really nice horse and we just mapped out that (All Weather Championships) plan and fortunately it all worked out superbly well. But he was second to a Group winner on his debut on turf so we know he handles that as well and we’ll go for the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and that’ll tell us whether he’s good enough to go for the Commonwealth Cup or maybe the Jersey Stakes. I couldn’t say I was certain he’s a Group One horse, but I wouldn’t say he’s not either. He’s definitely Group Three level and I don’t think we’ve got to the bottom of him yet, he doesn’t over-do himself. He raced quite keenly at Newcastle and it wasn’t really the plan to make the running but my other horse Kaboo missed the kick and that wasn’t ideal, but El Caballo did well to see the race out. AASSER He runs at Hamilton on Sunday and I think he's one of mine who could be very well handicapped. I was surprised he only got a mark of 80 and I'd expect him to remain very competitive before going up in class. KABOO He’s a lovely horse, he carries a few little niggly physical issues with him but he’s talented. Things didn’t go right for him at Newcastle and I think he's definitely better than he was able to show there. I'm not sure where we'll head with him yet but he’s certainly a horse worth watching. KORKER The aim for him is to go for the three-year-old handicap at York. He was gelded through the winter and to be honest he took it quite hard so maybe he still hadn’t quite come back to himself in time for his Sandown reappearance. But we’re getting their now and he’ll come on for the run. But whatever he does this week I do think he’ll come on again and he could end up at Royal Ascot in the five-furlong handicap for three-year-olds [Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes]. HONEY SWEET She ran really well at Newmarket when second in the King Charles II Stakes and we considered giving her an entry in the Michael Seely Memorial Stakes at York. She might now go to the Surrey Stakes at Epsom on Derby day, it’s for three-year-olds only and would mean we’ll be sticking to seven furlongs rather than going up to a mile. It’s against the colts though so it could be tough. AL QAREEM He broke his maiden over seven furlongs at Newcastle but we knew that was taking a chance at the trip which was why we made plenty of use of him. I thought he'd certainly be a mile to a mile and a quarter horse but it looks as though he could easily improve for stepping up to a mile and a half. If that goes well at York then he could be another to book his place at Royal Ascot, most likely in the big handicap for three-year-olds over 12 furlongs [King George]. He’s a lovely horse we bought out of Shadwell and has shaped well for us. LETHAL LEVI He’s a nice sprinter and there’s more to come from him. He’s going to wear sheepskin cheekpieces next time as I’m convinced he’s been holding a bit back from us despite winning the other day. I thought we might run at Ascot on Friday but the owners are quite keen to go to Hamilton which might mean he faces Aasser and I’d prefer the latter of the two off their current marks. But Lethal Levi may go for one of those valuable three-year-old six furlongs handicaps at York or Newmarket.

ALMOHANDESAH She was second to the Guineas winner [Cachet] in the Nell Gwyn which was a brilliant run. The Guineas horse stepped up again and it was probably D-day for Almohandesah who we were looking to get some black type with. So it was a good result and she should be capable of winning a Listed race somewhere, maybe in France. She’s a nice filly and looks to be getting a bit better, she’s probably more of a seven-furlong filly. LAST CRUSADER He goes for the Westow Stakes at York over five furlongs. Dropping back to the minimum trip with cheekpieces on could suit as I don’t think we’ve quite got to the bottom of him yet. Equally, you'd think stepping up to six furlongs would be fine but he’s got plenty of speed. ATTAGIRL She won the Listed Roses Stakes at the Ebor meeting last year and she’s a good filly for Clipper Logistics, she’s very quick. She’s a possible to line up in the Westow as well.