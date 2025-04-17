Karl Burke happy with Guineas winner Fallen Angel ahead of return

Fallen Angel is already a dual Group 1 winner having won the Moyglare Stakes at two and the Irish 1000 Guineas at three and Burke is hopeful that there is more to come from the daughter of Too Darn Hot who was a high profile purchase by new owners Wathnan Racing.

Fallen Angel carried the colours of Clipper Logistics when winning those two races at the Curragh but moved to Wathnan Racing after her Classic success.

She found only Porta Fortuna too strong in the Matron Stakes in September - her first run since winning the Guineas in May - before heading to France and the Arc meeting where she finished fourth in the Prix de l'Opera on her first attempt over 10 furlongs.

Fallen Angel is set to revert to a mile in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on her seasonal reappearance and Burke told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast that the Group 1 had been pencilled in for some time.

"It's been the plan all winter," he said, "there and then on to Royal Ascot."

"She's been ticking away for a fair while now," he continued.

"She's pretty fit but she'll have at least one away day and a racecourse gallop. Hopefully that's the first one next week and that still gives us time to go again if we need to.

"She's certainly trained on. She's a year older and a little bit wiser so she's been going up and down our gallops a long time now; they tend to get a little bit lazier and a little bit, not tricky but a little bit harder to read, so to speak.

"So that's the benefit of going away and assessing her fitness from there but I'm very happy with her."