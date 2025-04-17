Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Fallen Angel gallops to Guineas glory at the Curragh
Fallen Angel gallops to Guineas glory at the Curragh

Karl Burke happy with Guineas winner Fallen Angel ahead of return

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu April 17, 2025 · 2h ago

Karl Burke is happy with his Classic winning filly Fallen Angel ahead of her intended reappearance in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Fallen Angel is already a dual Group 1 winner having won the Moyglare Stakes at two and the Irish 1000 Guineas at three and Burke is hopeful that there is more to come from the daughter of Too Darn Hot who was a high profile purchase by new owners Wathnan Racing.

Fallen Angel carried the colours of Clipper Logistics when winning those two races at the Curragh but moved to Wathnan Racing after her Classic success.

She found only Porta Fortuna too strong in the Matron Stakes in September - her first run since winning the Guineas in May - before heading to France and the Arc meeting where she finished fourth in the Prix de l'Opera on her first attempt over 10 furlongs.

Fallen Angel is set to revert to a mile in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on her seasonal reappearance and Burke told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast that the Group 1 had been pencilled in for some time.

"It's been the plan all winter," he said, "there and then on to Royal Ascot."

"She's been ticking away for a fair while now," he continued.

"She's pretty fit but she'll have at least one away day and a racecourse gallop. Hopefully that's the first one next week and that still gives us time to go again if we need to.

"She's certainly trained on. She's a year older and a little bit wiser so she's been going up and down our gallops a long time now; they tend to get a little bit lazier and a little bit, not tricky but a little bit harder to read, so to speak.

"So that's the benefit of going away and assessing her fitness from there but I'm very happy with her."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING