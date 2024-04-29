Karl Burke confident over Fallen Angel in QIPCO 1000 Guineas

"The plan from the end of last season was always to come straight to the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. I was happy to go for the Fillies' Mile at the end of last year but the way that the ground came up that day, it was very heavy going, it was probably the right decision not to go for that."

"She did a good piece of work on Friday, will have a little blowout tomorrow (Tuesday) and that'll be her really. We're very happy with her. She had four runs last year and she travelled to Ireland too, the trip down to Newmarket was just to almost put her game-head on again. And it's done her good.

"She looks in great shape, she needed the gallop at Newmarket at the Craven meeting. Fitness-wise, she needed to have a good gallop and it just helped sharpen her mind up a little bit. She definitely took a good step forward from that.

He said: "She's versatile (in terms of ground), anything from soft to good to firm would be OK, I think the ground will be fine for her.

Rain has been a big factor for every trainer during the winter and spring, with Newmarket reporting the ground as 'good to soft' at the start of the week, but Burke doesn't have any concerns should the showers persist over the next few days, despite the grey Fallen Angel suffering her sole defeat at two on 'soft' going at Sandown last July.

"Laurens showed in the mornings that she was always very special, so they're two different styles, but the similarities would be that they're both powerful animals."

Speaking on a Monday media call presented by the QIPCO British Champions Series in conjunction with The Jockey Club, he said: "She's definitely got that sort of potential, she's a different type in her work and in her run-style, Laurens had a huge stride on her and worked very well whereas Fallen Angel is more of a lazy work horse and saves it all for the track.

The trainer came close to Classic success with Laurens, who was second to 66/1 outsider Billesdon Brook in the 2018 running of the 1000 Guineas, and while admitting his current three-year-old star is a different type to her exuberant predecessor, who went on to win five more top-class races following her gallant Newmarket defeat six years ago, the trainer feels she possesses a similar amount of potential at this stage of her career.

Burke, who underwent an operation and chemotherapy treatment for bowel cancer last year, thanked those closest to him for the support he needed to get back to full health, and is looking forward to taking last season's Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Fallen Angel south this weekend for a shot at more Group One glory over the famous Rowley Mile.

'They have got us to beat'

As for the step from seven furlongs up to a mile for the first time in her life, the daughter of Too Darn Hot is expected to handle the new distance perfectly well and could even stay further than eight furlongs as her three-year-old campaign progresses, according to Burke.

He said: "The mile holds no qualms, she should improve for the mile, and if you watch all of her races she's doing all her best work at the end. She doesn't do a lot when she hits the front and even at the racecourse gallop, Danny (Tudhope) said he was dying to just give her a little tap to keep her mind on it as she gets her head in front then she thinks she's done enough.

"She takes everything in her stride and that's why she probably gets a little bit lazy at home.

"I think they've got us to beat, I really do. The form book says they have. I'm sure Ballydoyle will give plenty of excuses for Ylang Ylang's defeat in the Moyglare but she's got nine or 10 lengths to make up on us. But on a line through Darnation when she won and had Andrew Balding's filly (See The Fire) behind, I think we'd win. Charlie's (Appleby) filly (Dance Sequence) was beaten the other day and that form doesn't look strong enough to win a Guineas, I'm sure Charlie's filly will improve, but on all known form I think we deserve to be favourite."

Steady progression since days of Libertarian

Burke states he'll find it hard to focus on the possibility of winning a first domestic Classic until much nearer the time, given the size of the operation at his Spiggot Lodge base these days and the day-to-day running of the yard, but can't deny that success at such a prestigious level this weekend would be right up there among his career achievements.

He said: "We've been lucky enough to win the French Oaks and we've been second in the Derby and second in the 1000 Guineas with Laurens, so it would be nice to add a Classic to the CV.

"We're very lucky, the last 10 years really have gone fantastically well. Each year since Libertarian winning the Dante really, when I got the licence back, it's just gone really, really well and I've got a lot of people to thank for that.

"After the operation last year I came out of that pretty quickly and actually went to some of the yearling sales in August and September but once I started the chemo I was basically at home and in the office. I saw one or two lots but chemo has its effects and you get tired pretty quickly - as anyone who's had it will know. So you're housebound a bit once you've done a couple of hours but I was doing plenty of planning in my head and I suppose that did keep me occupied."

Burke, who runs dual Southwell winner Night Raider in Saturday's QIPCO 2000 Guineas, has also left May Hill Stakes winner Darnation in the 1000 Guineas but feels - depending on the weather - she could be more likely to take in a trip to France instead.

"Darnation is a very good filly on soft or heavy ground," he said. "It was up in the air whether we left her in the race but I spoke to her owner and they're happy to leave her in and we'll see what the weather does. She had a racecourse gallop at Wetherby on Sunday on heavy ground and she galloped very well.

"We're ready to go but the favourite (option) would probably be to wait for the French Guineas but we'll play it by ear and see what happens come Thursday morning (final declarations) as Newmarket can dry up very quickly. I don't really want to waste a run with her."

A total of 20 fillies remain in contention for Sunday's Classic, including another northern raider in Richard Fahey’s Nell Gwyn winner Pretty Crystal – who was on Monday supplemented for the race at a cost of £30,000.

Ylang Ylang is one of three possible runners for O’Brien along with Content and Brilliant, while Dance Sequence looks set to be joined by unbeaten stablemate Cinderella’s Dream.

Donnacha O’Brien’s Porta Fortuna, Christopher Head’s potential French raider Ramatuelle and See The Fire also feature.