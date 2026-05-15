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Love A Giggle wins the Marygate
Love A Giggle wins the Marygate

Kark Burke wins Marygate for third time in four years courtesy of Love A Giggle

Horse Racing
Fri May 15, 2026 · 40 min ago

Love A Giggle provided Karl Burke with a third winner of the Design Tonic Out Of This World Spaces At The Races EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes in four years at York on Friday.

It was a race of changing fortunes as favourite Princesse D’Orange blazed an early trail, followed through by strong-travelling market rival Lover Girl.

However, they were beaten at the furlong pole as hard against the far rail Armor Supreme looked to have come with a winning run.

But the Clifford Lee-ridden winner, selected at 16/1 by Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column, was produced with a sustained challenge down the centre of the track which was to carry her to the front in the dying strides for a head success.

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The winning trainer said: “She’s small but she’s tough.

"She definitely stepped forward from Southwell. I said to Cliff, there's a lot of pace on here and at Southwell she looked a little outpaced and came home really strongly. I thought there was no point getting involved early here and Cliff pulled it off brilliantly.

“Why wouldn’t we go to the Queen Mary now? That’s obviously another step up but we’ll let her take her chance.”

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