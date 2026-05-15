Kark Burke wins Marygate for third time in four years courtesy of Love A Giggle

Love A Giggle provided Karl Burke with a third winner of the Design Tonic Out Of This World Spaces At The Races EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes in four years at York on Friday.
It was a race of changing fortunes as favourite Princesse D’Orange blazed an early trail, followed through by strong-travelling market rival Lover Girl.
However, they were beaten at the furlong pole as hard against the far rail Armor Supreme looked to have come with a winning run.
But the Clifford Lee-ridden winner, selected at 16/1 by Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column, was produced with a sustained challenge down the centre of the track which was to carry her to the front in the dying strides for a head success.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
The winning trainer said: “She’s small but she’s tough.
"She definitely stepped forward from Southwell. I said to Cliff, there's a lot of pace on here and at Southwell she looked a little outpaced and came home really strongly. I thought there was no point getting involved early here and Cliff pulled it off brilliantly.
“Why wouldn’t we go to the Queen Mary now? That’s obviously another step up but we’ll let her take her chance.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.