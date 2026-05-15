Kark Burke wins Marygate for third time in four years courtesy of Love A Giggle

It was a race of changing fortunes as favourite Princesse D’Orange blazed an early trail, followed through by strong-travelling market rival Lover Girl.

However, they were beaten at the furlong pole as hard against the far rail Armor Supreme looked to have come with a winning run.

But the Clifford Lee-ridden winner, selected at 16/1 by Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column, was produced with a sustained challenge down the centre of the track which was to carry her to the front in the dying strides for a head success.