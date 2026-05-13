A dedicated follower of Fashion

The York Dante Festival comes to a conclusion on Friday with the Group 2 Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes headlining the action over 1m6f.

It looks a head-to-head between Amiloc and Rahiebb, but with the form duo at the head of the betting and a tactical race in prospect it’s not one I want to get involved in financially.

I’ve an awful lot of time for Rahiebb, who’s on the radar for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, but he might be vulnerable first time up on this speedy track if they go no gallop, especially with Amiloc classy enough to finish a close-up fourth in a Breeders’ Cup Turf over 1m4f.

I’d rather have a bet in the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes over a mile as there’s not too much for the bookies to go on here with a bunch of lightly-raced three-year-olds making up the seven runners.

The Gosdens run two to further complicate matters, but the market’s second string of the pair, FASHION PEOPLE, looks well worth backing at 7/1.

This daughter of Mehmas is two from two after a couple of odds-on victories at Newcastle and Yarmouth, so she’s clearly highly thought of and she couldn’t have been much more impressive.

Gosden has often sent his best horses to both of those tracks for an education; Without Parole took the same Newcastle-Yarmouth route, while Enable made her debut at Newcastle and Stradivarius won his maiden there, too.

Indeed, Gosden has had eight Listed winners at over a 20% strike-rate that had their prep race at Yarmouth, and this filly looked a cut above as she drew clear in style under William Buick last time.

Entered for the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, she has all the hallmarks of a typical Gosden late bloomer and it’s no wonder she wears the Timeform 'large P' badge. She looks highly promising.

The Verdict: Back FASHION PEOPLE in the 14:20 York