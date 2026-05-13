Our form expert has two selections for the ITV Racing action at York on Friday afternoon.
The Verdict: Friday May 15
1pt win Fashion People in 14:20 York at 7/1 (Paddy Power, 13/2 bet365, Sky Bet)
1pt e.w Naana’s Shadow in 16:40 York at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
A dedicated follower of Fashion
The York Dante Festival comes to a conclusion on Friday with the Group 2 Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes headlining the action over 1m6f.
It looks a head-to-head between Amiloc and Rahiebb, but with the form duo at the head of the betting and a tactical race in prospect it’s not one I want to get involved in financially.
I’ve an awful lot of time for Rahiebb, who’s on the radar for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, but he might be vulnerable first time up on this speedy track if they go no gallop, especially with Amiloc classy enough to finish a close-up fourth in a Breeders’ Cup Turf over 1m4f.
I’d rather have a bet in the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes over a mile as there’s not too much for the bookies to go on here with a bunch of lightly-raced three-year-olds making up the seven runners.
The Gosdens run two to further complicate matters, but the market’s second string of the pair, FASHION PEOPLE, looks well worth backing at 7/1.
This daughter of Mehmas is two from two after a couple of odds-on victories at Newcastle and Yarmouth, so she’s clearly highly thought of and she couldn’t have been much more impressive.
Gosden has often sent his best horses to both of those tracks for an education; Without Parole took the same Newcastle-Yarmouth route, while Enable made her debut at Newcastle and Stradivarius won his maiden there, too.
Indeed, Gosden has had eight Listed winners at over a 20% strike-rate that had their prep race at Yarmouth, and this filly looked a cut above as she drew clear in style under William Buick last time.
Entered for the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, she has all the hallmarks of a typical Gosden late bloomer and it’s no wonder she wears the Timeform 'large P' badge. She looks highly promising.
The Verdict: Back FASHION PEOPLE in the 14:20 York
Value lurking in the Shadow
Later on at York Katie Scott’s NAANA’S SHADOW is worth a bet in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap over five furlongs at 14/1.
The Scottish Borders-based trainer takes on the might of William Haggas, Andrew Balding and Karl Burke here, but she can hold her own in this type of race.
In three-year-old handicap sprints Scott has an excellent record, winning nine from 50 at 18%, showing a profit of +£52.25 to £1 at SP, and that strike-rate increases to 31.58% when drilling down to the first four months of the turf season.
She picked up this daughter of Havana Grey from Alice Haynes and she has improved for turning three, catching the eye when suffering interference on stable debut at Southwell before winning easily at Catterick last time.
That was a very good performance, where she showed gate speed and gears, two traits that will help her at York for all that this is a step up in class.
She will have to improve again to win this, but the 5lb hike was reasonable and she’s well worth a go off a low weight in a better race with Jason Hart booked for the job.
Also, she could be the far side pace angle, often the place to be, and she looks a very fair price for a speedy filly in good form.
The Verdict: Back NAANA’S SHADOW in the 16:40 York
Preview posted at 16:00 BST on 14/05/26
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