Kappa Jy Pyke produced late to claim Sky Bet Super Sub Novice Chase at Punchestown

Danny Mullins produced Kappa Jy Pyke with a strong late surge to land the Sky Bet Super Sub Novice Chase at Punchestown.
Trained by Willie Mullins, the 5/1 shot was waited with early on in the two and a half-mile contest, allowing stablemate Predators Gold (4/6 favourite) and Gordon Elliott's The Enabler to cut out the running.
Predators Gold held a clear advantage two fences from the finish, having seen off The Enabler by that point, but Jacob's Ladder and Kappa Jy Pyke found top gear running down to the last and came through to claim the market leader.
Jacob's Ladder stayed on strongly between horses to grab the runner-up spot but Kappa Jy Pyke showed a decent turn of foot on the wide outside and ultimately had something to spare in scoring by three and a half lengths.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by introducting Kappa Jy Pyke at 20/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, a race won last year by the Mullins-trained Lecky Watson.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.