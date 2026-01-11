Menu icon
Danny Mullins after riding Kappa Jy Pyke to victory

Kappa Jy Pyke produced late to claim Sky Bet Super Sub Novice Chase at Punchestown

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun January 11, 2026 · 4 min ago

Danny Mullins produced Kappa Jy Pyke with a strong late surge to land the Sky Bet Super Sub Novice Chase at Punchestown.

Trained by Willie Mullins, the 5/1 shot was waited with early on in the two and a half-mile contest, allowing stablemate Predators Gold (4/6 favourite) and Gordon Elliott's The Enabler to cut out the running.

Predators Gold held a clear advantage two fences from the finish, having seen off The Enabler by that point, but Jacob's Ladder and Kappa Jy Pyke found top gear running down to the last and came through to claim the market leader.

Jacob's Ladder stayed on strongly between horses to grab the runner-up spot but Kappa Jy Pyke showed a decent turn of foot on the wide outside and ultimately had something to spare in scoring by three and a half lengths.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by introducting Kappa Jy Pyke at 20/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, a race won last year by the Mullins-trained Lecky Watson.

Kappa Jy Pyke pictured after winning at Punchestown

