Diego Velazquez has had the race as his target since stretching his unbeaten record to two when landing the Champions Juvenile at Leopardstown in September.

The 2,400,000 guineas son of Frankel could be joined by stablemates Battle Cry, Royal Lodge third Capulet, Autumn Stakes runner-up Chief Little Rock and Dewhurst fourth Henry Adams.

Ancient Wisdom, who proved three-and-three-quarter lengths too good for Chief Little Rock at Newmarket, has been supplemented into the Town Moor showpiece by Godolphin and will bid to give Charlie Appleby a first two-year-old Group One winner this season.

Dancing Gemini, a very impressive Listed winner at Doncaster last time, is on course to represent Roger Teal, while John and Thady Gosden could run God’s Window, a maiden winner over Saturday's course-and-distance last month.

Redhot Whisper, beaten three-quarters-of-a-length there, is set to reoppose. David Menuisier will bid to follow up Sunway’s Group One success in France on Sunday by saddling Devil’s Point and outsider Deira Mile could make his debut for Owen Burrows after being switched from Charlie Johnston.