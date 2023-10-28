Kameko Futurity Trophy report and replay: Ancient Wisdom battles to victory

Ancient Wisdom came out on top in an attritional renewal of the Kameko Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, providing Charlie Appleby with a first Group One two-year-old success of the season and ending a top-level drought for the stable that stretched back to Modern Games' victory in the Lockinge at Newbury in May.

The son of Dubawi was supplemented into the Doncaster Group One following his win in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket and justified the decision with a gutsy display. Always in the front-rank he was under pressure from the two furlong marker as the pack closed in. However, the 5/4 favourite found plenty and despite hanging slightly to his left asserted in the closing stages to beat Devil's Point (16/1) by a length-and-three-quarters. God's Window finished best of all in third. Diego Velazquez tracked the winner for much of the contest but weakened into sixth in the closing stages The race was delayed by a frightening incident in the stalls when Diego Velazquez's stablemate Battle Cry reared over. Thankfully he was able to walk away after treatment on the course.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Betfair and Paddy Power halved Ancient Wisdom in price to 6/1 for the 2024 Betfred Derby. Sky Bet are the same price and left him unchanged at 12/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Futurity first for Buick Buick, winning the race for the first time, said: “I’ve had a few goes at this and never been able to win it, so I’m delighted to win it this year. I was delighted it was on, the talk of it being abandoned earlier in the week wasn’t great, but they’ve done a great job. The ground is very soft, but we’re racing on it and this is a very important race for next year. “I was delighted with Ancient Wisdom. He put in a big performance only two weeks ago at Newmarket and Charlie and the team were very happy to supplement him for today. The plan wasn’t necessarily to make the running, but it fell right, he pricked his ears and he’s just a horse who is very uncomplicated. That goes a long way in this ground. “You go through the list of two-year-olds that have won this race and it bodes well for next year. I’m very much looking forward to him and delighted with what he did there.”

William Buick celebrates winning the Kameko Futurity Trophy

Wisdom fuels winter dreams for Appleby team Alex Merriam, Appleby’s assistant, said: “Charlie purposely gave him a break through the summer to come back for the Autumn Stakes. He was very pleased with the way he came out of that and he showed he handled the soft ground so I think Charlie just thought why not give him a shot? “I think we were probably expecting to follow the Aidan O’Brien horse (Battle Cry), so it was slightly Plan B to make the running, but Will gave him a great ride. They got racing a long way out, but Will didn’t panic, he said it took him a while to get through the gears but once he got rolling he saw it out well. It’s nice to have a horse to look forward to for next year.” On Ancient Wisdom being the team’s first Group One winner in Britain since Modern Games landed the Lockinge at Newbury in May, Merriam added: “It’s been a bit bleak, but it’s nice to see we’ve got some nice two-year-olds for next season. We can go into the winter dreaming anyway.” Looking towards next season Merriam said: “It was obviously very soft ground out there and he lengthened rather than quickened. It’s a long old winter so we’ll see where we are. It looks like there’ll be quite a good one to beat in the Guineas (City Of Troy)! We’ll leave that to Charlie and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to decide.”