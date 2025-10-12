Kalpana out to defend Champions Day title at Ascot

The Study Of Man filly is yet to win in five starts since storming to glory in the Group One prize at the Berkshire track 12 months ago.

After several near misses this season the Juddmonte-owned four-year-old finished seventh on her most recent start in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday.

And having taken that run in her stride Balding suggested that a run in the mile and a half test, for which she is a general 5/1 chance, is now a possibility.

Balding said: “She will be confirmed on Monday, and if we are happy with her, it is likely she will turn up.

“She came out of the Arc great. She didn’t have the best of trips round and was probably a little bit wider than ideal, but that was no fault of the jockey, that was just the draw, so the run can be upgraded a bit.

“She was saved for an autumn campaign and she won the race last year so we will have a look.

“We will keep an eye on the ground, but she doesn’t need soft ground. As long as it is not rattling fast it will be okay.”