Kalpana - now rated within three pounds of Bluestocking

Kalpana out to defend Champions Day title at Ascot

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sun October 12, 2025 · 2h ago

Andrew Balding has hinted that Kalpana is likely to make a swift return to the track for the defence of her Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The Study Of Man filly is yet to win in five starts since storming to glory in the Group One prize at the Berkshire track 12 months ago.

After several near misses this season the Juddmonte-owned four-year-old finished seventh on her most recent start in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday.

And having taken that run in her stride Balding suggested that a run in the mile and a half test, for which she is a general 5/1 chance, is now a possibility.

Balding said: “She will be confirmed on Monday, and if we are happy with her, it is likely she will turn up.

“She came out of the Arc great. She didn’t have the best of trips round and was probably a little bit wider than ideal, but that was no fault of the jockey, that was just the draw, so the run can be upgraded a bit.

“She was saved for an autumn campaign and she won the race last year so we will have a look.

“We will keep an eye on the ground, but she doesn’t need soft ground. As long as it is not rattling fast it will be okay.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

