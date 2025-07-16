Kalpana on track for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Since running out the winner of the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on her Group One debut at the track in October the daughter of Study Of Man has rattled the woodwork in two starts this season at the highest level.

However, although Balding would like to see the Juddmonte-owned filly, who is a 5/1 chance with Sky Bet for the race, take her place in the line up of the £1.5 million mile and a half contest, he will only let her do so if the ground is suitable.

Balding said: “Kalpana is in great form and she worked very well yesterday morning. She is fit and ready to go for the King George as long as the ground is suitable.

“If there is good in the going description then she will be fine.

“Hopefully the conditions will be fine for her at Ascot as it would be exciting to have an older filly in the race like her.”

After finishing third on her comeback in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh over an extended mile and a quarter in May the five-time race winner went one better over course and distance behind Whirl on her latest start in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes.