Kalpana on track for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Andrew Balding is keen to let Kalpana return to Ascot for a tilt at the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, however he admits ground conditions will ultimately determine her participation in the middle-distance showpiece.
Since running out the winner of the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on her Group One debut at the track in October the daughter of Study Of Man has rattled the woodwork in two starts this season at the highest level.
However, although Balding would like to see the Juddmonte-owned filly, who is a 5/1 chance with Sky Bet for the race, take her place in the line up of the £1.5 million mile and a half contest, he will only let her do so if the ground is suitable.
Balding said: “Kalpana is in great form and she worked very well yesterday morning. She is fit and ready to go for the King George as long as the ground is suitable.
“If there is good in the going description then she will be fine.
“Hopefully the conditions will be fine for her at Ascot as it would be exciting to have an older filly in the race like her.”
After finishing third on her comeback in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh over an extended mile and a quarter in May the five-time race winner went one better over course and distance behind Whirl on her latest start in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes.
Despite finishing second on her most recent start Balding believes it was a good effort in defeat and one that should put her cherry ripe for her next assignment.
Balding said: “I think she showed us how hard it is to give that weight-for-age away in the Pretty Polly, but it was still a stellar run.
"I’d say she is probably more comfortable at a mile and a half looking at that run.
“She is a much bigger filly this year and she probably just wanted that run again the last day in Ireland.
“We did think that could be the case going into that race, but she is exactly where she needs to be now fitness wise.”
The Kingsclere handle believes a line can be put through the run of Flora Of Bermuda, who failed to beat a rival home in the Group One Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.
After finishing third in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the Royal meeting the daughter of Dark Angel failed to beat a rival home on the July Course after rearing up at the start.
All roads for the Wathnan Racing-owned filly are now likely to lead to Haydock Park for a shot at the Betfair Sprint Cup, a race which she finished fifth in last year.
Balding added: “She blew the start and she was then always on the backfoot after that. As you know in those sprint races you can’t afford to do that.
“She seems to have come out of it well so I think you can put a line through the run.
"I think we will wait and just look towards the Sprint Cup now as she ran really well in the race last year.”
