Kalpana King George win turns £1 each-way accumulator into £52,252 pay-out

The remarkable bet took in seven races on ITV across both Ascot and York with Moonshine (11/2) setting the ball rolling in the Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes quickly followed by Stratusnine (10/3) in the Sky Bet Dash.

Ryan Moore and Kon Tiki (7/2) won the Valiant Stakes, Item (3/1) the Sky Bet York Stakes and after Amazing Journey (4/1) in the Moet & Chandon International Handicap and Dwindling Funds (5/1) in the Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap it was all down to Kalpana.

And as she fended off Calandagan to take her revenge for last year’s defeat in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the bet was landed.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: “It was a memorable day of racing on Saturday and even more so for this customer who fully deserves a big pay-out for finding these seven winners. And what a way to complete it too.”