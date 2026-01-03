Menu icon
Kabral Du Mathan wins well at Cheltenham
Kabral Du Mathan wins well at Cheltenham

Kabral Du Mathan set to swerve Cheltenham Festival

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat January 03, 2026 · 1h ago

Dan Skelton is leaning towards Aintree rather than Cheltenham for Kabral Du Mathan.

The exciting six-year-old made it two from two for his current trainer with a stylish victory in the Relkeel at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

He’s as low as 6/1 for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle off the back of the performance but is likely to stay at two-and-a-half miles with the National Spirit seen as an ideal stepping stone to the Aintree Hurdle in the spring.

Speaking to ITV Racing from Sandown on Saturday, Skelton said: “He came out of the Relkeel very well. I think Plan A is we go to Fontwell and then Aintree, but we will enter him at Cheltenham just in case.”

