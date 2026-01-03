Kabral Du Mathan set to swerve Cheltenham Festival

The exciting six-year-old made it two from two for his current trainer with a stylish victory in the Relkeel at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

He’s as low as 6/1 for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle off the back of the performance but is likely to stay at two-and-a-half miles with the National Spirit seen as an ideal stepping stone to the Aintree Hurdle in the spring.

Speaking to ITV Racing from Sandown on Saturday, Skelton said: “He came out of the Relkeel very well. I think Plan A is we go to Fontwell and then Aintree, but we will enter him at Cheltenham just in case.”