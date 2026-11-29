After racing through the ranks last term, the son of Pastorius signed off for the season in fourth when failing to see out the three miles on his Grade One debut in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

However, dropped back to two miles on his chasing debut at Perth in September, the Neil and Alfie Smith Smith-owned gelding made an instant impact with a wide margin win, which has since been boosted by the runner up Hold The Serve.

Plans had been in place to run the six-year-old in the Grade Two Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham earlier this month, but quick ground scuppered that appearance. All roads now lead to the Esher venue for Kabral Du Mathan and a shot at glory in the £100,000 contest, which Skelton and his brother Harry won in 2024 with L’Eau du Sud.

Skelton said: “Kabral Du Mathan is all set for next Saturday, and I’m really excited about him. There was not enough rain to go there with Sinnatra. If there was loads of rain Sinnatra would have been there, but as there has been less rain so Kabral Du Mathan will go there.

“In the end, it was an easy decision not to run him at Cheltenham. I didn’t want to make the decision not to run as I wanted to run, but it was inaccurate to do so.

“We are taking on Harry Derham’s horse (Cristal d’Estruval) who looked very good at Carlisle, but we are really happy with Kabral Du Mathan.

“We have got a run under our belt, and so they have they, so it will be pretty fun. He has worked well since Perth, and he looks great. There are no negatives really.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him over the fences there, but it will be a good race."

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