Kabral Du Mathan being trained for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham

The six-year-old has impressed since joining the Warwickshire handler this season, winning a Haydock handicap by 12 lengths on his seasonal reappearance before successfully stepping up to Grade 2 company in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Those contests were over two miles three furlongs and two miles five furlongs, raising the possibility that Skelton could be persuaded to dip his toe into the Stayers' Hurdle pool.

Initially reluctant to do so, Skelton has warmed to the possibility but stressed when talking to the Nick Luck Daily Podcast that he was keen to be cautious.

"We're more likely to run at this point than we ever have been but I don't want to be the guy that says 'we're 100% running' and get to the eleventh hour and say 'oh the ground's a little soft'," he said.