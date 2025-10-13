Ka Ying Rising up for The Everest challenge at Royal Randwick

Dismissing rumours Hong Kong’s reigning Horse of the Year was in doubt for the AU$20 million (approx. £9.8m) feature, Hayes was delighted with Ka Ying Rising’s gallop at Canterbury Racecourse.

“We’re really happy with him. He just went out on the beautiful Canterbury track this morning and ran home (his last 3f/600m) in 38 (seconds) under a nice hold. His recovery was excellent,” Hayes said, pointing to the gelding’s improvement since last week’s third placing in a 5f/1000m barrier trial at Randwick.

“I think he’s really improved from that trial. The idea of the trial was to bring him on and I think it has.

“I think he’s ready to rumble. I know there was some criticism about Ka Ying's trial and in simple terms I would have given his trial a seven out of 10 rating, but it was more an orientation for him. He has come on a lot since the trial and his weight has come back to his last-start winning weight.

“It (barrier trial) was his first competitive work with other horses for a month and that is why I knew he would come on so much from the trial. If he was trialling today, he would get a 10 out of 10. I'm very confident we have him at his best and it will take a good horse to beat him on Saturday.”