Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Zac Purton celebrates on Ka Ying Rising
Zac Purton celebrates on Ka Ying Rising

Ka Ying Rising team could consider Royal Ascot in 2027

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon December 15, 2025 · 1h ago

Trainer David Hayes is the latest member of the Ka Ying Rising team to rule out a run at Royal Ascot next year.

The brilliant sprinter is the highest rated horse in the world on Timeform figures and underlined his talents again with a smooth success in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The five-year-old has already showcased his ability on the world stage when winning the valuable Everest in Australia last month and it’s that race, not the King’s Stand in June, where all roads once again lead.

Speaking about future plans, the trainer told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’ll have a little freshen up and then he’ll be sent for the Triple Crown Sprint Series.

“I’d love to show him to England, I think it would be like the Test cricket at the moment,” the Australian laughed. “But it comes just at the wrong time. With the Everest I want to give him a break at the end of the season like last year and I just feel we might just be asking too much, and it might jeopardise the Everest."

However, a trip to England in the future hasn't been completely ruled out.

“I’m sure he’d show up there and run brilliantly but coming all the way back to Australia again I think it might be too much. Maybe in a year we might consider it, take him on a tour, but at the moment the Everest is enough," Hayes added.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING