Ka Ying Rising team could consider Royal Ascot in 2027

The brilliant sprinter is the highest rated horse in the world on Timeform figures and underlined his talents again with a smooth success in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The five-year-old has already showcased his ability on the world stage when winning the valuable Everest in Australia last month and it’s that race, not the King’s Stand in June, where all roads once again lead.

Speaking about future plans, the trainer told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’ll have a little freshen up and then he’ll be sent for the Triple Crown Sprint Series.

“I’d love to show him to England, I think it would be like the Test cricket at the moment,” the Australian laughed. “But it comes just at the wrong time. With the Everest I want to give him a break at the end of the season like last year and I just feel we might just be asking too much, and it might jeopardise the Everest."

However, a trip to England in the future hasn't been completely ruled out.

“I’m sure he’d show up there and run brilliantly but coming all the way back to Australia again I think it might be too much. Maybe in a year we might consider it, take him on a tour, but at the moment the Everest is enough," Hayes added.