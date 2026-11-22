Ka Ying Rising proved none the worse for his losing experience in Australia, running out an easy winner on his return to action in Hong Kong.
The sprint sensation was beaten a neck by Tempted in the Everest at Randwick last month on an easy surface and was dropped in grade on his return to domestic action.
Sent off at prohibitive odds for the Group 2 The BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint, Ka Ying Rising looked at his imperious best under Zac Purton.
Breaking sharply, he stalked the leader before quickening past and extending his lead to three and three quarter lengths at the line.
More to follow
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.