The sprint sensation was beaten a neck by Tempted in the Everest at Randwick last month on an easy surface and was dropped in grade on his return to domestic action.

Sent off at prohibitive odds for the Group 2 The BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint, Ka Ying Rising looked at his imperious best under Zac Purton.

Breaking sharply, he stalked the leader before quickening past and extending his lead to three and three quarter lengths at the line.

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