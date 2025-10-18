Ka Ying Rising impressive winner of the TAB Everest Stakes

The Hong Kong superstar was sent off the even-money favourite for Australia's most prestigious sprint and produced a dazzling display.

Sitting third through the early stages behind the trailblazing Overpass, Zac Purton angled him out for a run at the leader shortly after turning for home.

He found the necessary acceleration to go to the front inside the final 200 metres and draw a length-and-a-quarter clear.

Tempted made late headway to take second for Godolphin with Jimmysstar, who was alongside the winner for much of the contest, third.