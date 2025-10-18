Ka Ying Rising impressive winner of the TAB Everest Stakes

Ka Ying Rising ran out a brilliant winner of the $20m TAB Everest at Randwick on Saturday morning.
The Hong Kong superstar was sent off the even-money favourite for Australia's most prestigious sprint and produced a dazzling display.
Sitting third through the early stages behind the trailblazing Overpass, Zac Purton angled him out for a run at the leader shortly after turning for home.
He found the necessary acceleration to go to the front inside the final 200 metres and draw a length-and-a-quarter clear.
Tempted made late headway to take second for Godolphin with Jimmysstar, who was alongside the winner for much of the contest, third.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.