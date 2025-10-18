Menu icon
Ka Ying Rising impressive winner of the TAB Everest Stakes

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat October 18, 2025 · 9 min ago

Ka Ying Rising ran out a brilliant winner of the $20m TAB Everest at Randwick on Saturday morning.

The Hong Kong superstar was sent off the even-money favourite for Australia's most prestigious sprint and produced a dazzling display.

Sitting third through the early stages behind the trailblazing Overpass, Zac Purton angled him out for a run at the leader shortly after turning for home.

He found the necessary acceleration to go to the front inside the final 200 metres and draw a length-and-a-quarter clear.

Tempted made late headway to take second for Godolphin with Jimmysstar, who was alongside the winner for much of the contest, third.

2025 $20,000,000 The Everest (G1) at Royal Randwick

