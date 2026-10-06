Ka Ying Rising gets a 'pass mark' from his trainer after finishing second in barrier trial

Ka Ying Rising got a 'pass mark' from his trainer after finishing second in a 1000m barrier trial at Royal Randwick on Tuesday morning.
The world's best horse cruised through the trial in preparation for the world’s richest turf race – G1 The Everest (6f/1200m).
Staged on Saturday, October 17 and worth AU$20 million (approx. HK$108.9 million/£10.5 million), The Everest was won last year by Ka Ying Rising for Australian Racing Hall of Fame duo, jockey Zac Purton and trainer David Hayes, as part of his 21-race unbeaten streak.
Nine-time Group 1 winner Ka Ying Rising – who leads the current LONGINES World’s Best Racehorse Rankings on 135 – stepped straight to the lead and remained at the head of the pack entering the home turn. Under restraint, Ka Ying Rising went stride for stride with Ninja before the latter edged into first place in 59.46s under Tommy Berry, a neck ahead of Ka Ying Rising, while clocking a 34.28s final 600m.
Relaxed and calm in the parade ring pre-trial on an overcast morning in Sydney, Ka Ying Rising completed several laps in front of fans with his work rider and mafoo before making his way onto the turf course, rated as a rain-affected ‘Soft 7’ in Australia. The six-year-old gelding was slightly sweaty around his girth prior to loading into the gates.
Hayes, a dual Hong Kong Champion Trainer (1997/98 & 1998/99), said: “Better than last year, but I have seen him trial better. The way the track was, the longer grass and the soft ground wasn’t in his favour.
“He didn’t change legs, that’s always an indicator he’s going pretty easy. When Zac puts him under a bit of pressure he changes legs and finds a lot. It’s a pass mark today – but not exciting.
“But it is a trial, and we don’t screw him down for the trial and he will be screwed down a lot more for the race coming up. Just watch last year’s trial and watch the race, and he’s a little bit better this year in the trial and a little bit better hopefully in the race.
“The trial was probably run four seconds slower than race tempo. Zac was ambling into the straight, he won’t be doing that in the race. He’ll be letting rip.
“He’s 30 pounds bigger than he was this time last year. I think bigger is better.”
Ka Ying Rising was third in the corresponding barrier trial last year on a ‘Good 4’ track behind Linebacker before success. Apocalyptic was third today under Zac Lloyd, while Joliestar and James McDonald finished fourth. Headwall, Angel Capital and Amazing Journey rounded out the seven-runner trial.
Purton said: “He certainly needed the hit-out, he pulled up having a bigger blow than what he did from his race recently. The softer ground, the time between runs. It gets him back into the routine, gets him familiar with what’s going on here and we saw last year how much that helped him on race day and I think it will do the same.
“I’d prefer him to be on top of the ground, he likes it when it’s a hard and fast deck. As we’ve seen in the trial, and the trial last year, he seems to labour in the softer ground. Let’s hope the sun comes out and stays out.
“It’s going to be a strong race, people have been downplaying it and saying there’s not much there. But history tells us it’s the strongest sprint race on the calendar.”
If successful, the AU$7 million (approx. HK$38.36 million/£3.7 million) for first in The Everest would elevate Ka Ying Rising’s earnings to narrowly below HK$200 million, a mark only surpassed by Romantic Warrior (HK$288.74 million).
Ka Ying Rising has broken six track records at Sha Tin, including five over 1200m, which initially came when he tore down Sacred Kingdom’s 17-year-held mark in 2025.
The Everest was first run and won by Redzel in 2017, who in 2018 became the only horse to win the race twice. The contest has 12 slots and slot holders negotiate for horses to run in their slot. Raced by the Ka Ying Syndicate and prominent owner Leung Shek Kong, Ka Ying Rising – the race’s only overseas winner – runs in The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s slot.
The early weather forecast for Sydney suggests some rain is possible in the morning and afternoon on Saturday, 17 October. Ka Ying Rising won on a good-to-yielding track when he carried 135lb to victory in the 2024 Class 1 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap (1200m) two years prior to the race’s elevation to Group 3 this year.
Hong Kong racing continues on Wednesday with a nine-race card from Happy Valley.
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