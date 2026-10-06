Ka Ying Rising gets a 'pass mark' from his trainer after finishing second in barrier trial

The world's best horse cruised through the trial in preparation for the world’s richest turf race – G1 The Everest (6f/1200m).

Staged on Saturday, October 17 and worth AU$20 million (approx. HK$108.9 million/£10.5 million), The Everest was won last year by Ka Ying Rising for Australian Racing Hall of Fame duo, jockey Zac Purton and trainer David Hayes, as part of his 21-race unbeaten streak.

Nine-time Group 1 winner Ka Ying Rising – who leads the current LONGINES World’s Best Racehorse Rankings on 135 – stepped straight to the lead and remained at the head of the pack entering the home turn. Under restraint, Ka Ying Rising went stride for stride with Ninja before the latter edged into first place in 59.46s under Tommy Berry, a neck ahead of Ka Ying Rising, while clocking a 34.28s final 600m.

Relaxed and calm in the parade ring pre-trial on an overcast morning in Sydney, Ka Ying Rising completed several laps in front of fans with his work rider and mafoo before making his way onto the turf course, rated as a rain-affected ‘Soft 7’ in Australia. The six-year-old gelding was slightly sweaty around his girth prior to loading into the gates.

Hayes, a dual Hong Kong Champion Trainer (1997/98 & 1998/99), said: “Better than last year, but I have seen him trial better. The way the track was, the longer grass and the soft ground wasn’t in his favour.

“He didn’t change legs, that’s always an indicator he’s going pretty easy. When Zac puts him under a bit of pressure he changes legs and finds a lot. It’s a pass mark today – but not exciting.

“But it is a trial, and we don’t screw him down for the trial and he will be screwed down a lot more for the race coming up. Just watch last year’s trial and watch the race, and he’s a little bit better this year in the trial and a little bit better hopefully in the race.

“The trial was probably run four seconds slower than race tempo. Zac was ambling into the straight, he won’t be doing that in the race. He’ll be letting rip.

“He’s 30 pounds bigger than he was this time last year. I think bigger is better.”