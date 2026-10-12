Ka Ying Rising Everest preview: David Hayes pleased with final work

Ka Ying Rising impressed trainer David Hayes when he breezed through his final piece of fast work ahead of The Everest at Randwick on Saturday.

Partnered by regular track rider Roy Ip, he cruised over 1000m at Canterbury Racecourse and of his bid to become the first horse since Redzel (2017 and 2018) to win the race in consecutive years. “He had a nice, long, steady canter to warm up and then he quickened from the 600m and was rolling down the straight,” Hayes said. “I’m not sure if the times are right, but we got him at 36.5s (for the last 600m). The riding boy was very happy, and what I was particularly happy with was the recovery. “He had an easier gallop going into the trial, but what the trial has done has got him back into game day mode and that was his strongest piece.”

Zac Purton will again ride Ka Ying Rising this weekend when the gelding attempts to extend his winning streak to 22 races, a record for a Hong Kong-trained horse, and secure a 10th Group 1 triumph. Hayes said while the nine-time Hong Kong Champion Jockey Purton harbours doubts about Ka Ying Rising’s ability to cope with soft conditions, Hayes is confident the New Zealand-bred sprinter can handle rain-affected ground. “The Hong Kong wet track is a bit different to the Australian wet track. The grass is a bit tighter and he has a daisy cutting action,” Hayes said. “Zac has a query on an Aussie wet, I don’t. I’m not worried. I think the other day Zac thought he laboured a little bit in the trial; I think that was fitness and having a good look around, and it was his first hit-out in five weeks.