Ka Ying Rising breaks own track record again as great sprinter stars on FWD Champions Day at Sha Tin

Ka Ying Rising was the star of the show again on FWD Champions Day as the brilliant sprinter clocked up another Sha Tin track record.

No need for hindsight as ruthless Rising scales the heights again Summer is starting to call as the crowd roll into Racecourse Station on FWD Champions Day. Hardened punters clutch their racing papers as they jog to find their usual paddock spots, while stunningly attired racegoers sashay along the Sha Tin catwalk/concourse as chattering parties of Mainland visitors line up behind their flag-carrying tour guides. All human life is here for one of Hong Kong racing’s flagship events, but you don’t need 20/20 vision to recognise brilliance when you see it, and the unstoppable KA YING RISING lives up to his billing and then some with his twentieth consecutive success in the Chairman’s Sprint Prize. David Hayes’s gelding doesn’t turn a hair as his fan club find their voices in the paddock and the huge World Pool odds board that hangs above paints one of the strangest punting pictures in global racing history. The jolly shows at money back - though the HKJC must pay out at the basement price of 1.05 – with multiple G1 winner Satono Reve second in at 89/1 and the bold Irish raider Comanche brave out with some high-class washing at 366/1. It feels like there isn’t a soul on the grounds who thinks the world’s fastest horse isn’t going to extend a streak that began with a narrow success in a Class 3 handicap from a mark of just 69 in February 2024. And those intrepid souls who have a hundred thousand dollars to win five – and believe me, there are plenty – never have a moment’s concern as he delivers another performance that blends elegance and ruthlessness in a way that comes along once in a generation. Putaway point settles all arguments

🗣️ "In the Year of the Horse... he's one of the all-time greats now, I think."



David Hayes on superstar Ka Ying Rising's 20th consecutive win in the Chairman's Sprint Prize at Sha Tin... 🏆#FWDChampionsDay | #LoveRacing | #HKracing pic.twitter.com/qhS3zzBTU7 — HKJC Racing (@HKJC_Racing) April 26, 2026

Talk of records is inevitable when a superstar lowers previous bests at will and the anoraks on the local broadcast team – signing in, sir – spend the last seconds before flagfall wondering whether Ka Ying Rising can break Sha Tin’s historic 1200m track record for the seventh time in his career. The quarter of a beat he misses at the start is soon recovered as stablemate Tomodachi Kokoroe and former Dundalk winner Beauty Waves roll forward and eagle-eyed caller Mark McNamara flags up the coup de grâce with 250m to run by saying “this is now the putaway point." And for the panting pursuers, the end is mercifully swift again. Japan’s best sprinter Satono Reve gallops on willingly and will have plenty to say at Royal Ascot if he tries to go one better than last year in the QEII Jubilee, but Ka Ying Rising is on a different plane, surging five lengths clear in the blink of an eye and passing the post to thunderous acclaim with Zac Purton gearing down through the last 50m. Purton is a notoriously difficult judge to impress but seems in awe of the best horse he has ever ridden, shaking his head as he says: "Japan have sent their best sprinter, and he’s toyed with him again." Meanwhile, a beaming Hayes stands tall in the lucky tan suit and blue tie that get an airing every time his champion runs and sums things up perfectly by adding: “In the Year of the Horse, he’s one of the all-time greats, now, I think.” Mondo man raising the bar again

Ka Ying Rising breaks the 6f track record again at Sha Tin