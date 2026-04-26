FWD Champions Day review and reaction including sensational sprinter Ka Ying Rising

The latest from Sha Tin on FWD Champions Day as sprint star Ka Ying Rising stormed home to extend his winning streak to 20.
Ka Ying Rising made light work of super-skinny odds to claim his 20th straight success in the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize at Sha Tin.
Timeform’s highest-rated horse in the world was following up last year’s victory in the same race on FWD Champions Day and did so in typically stylish fashion, jockey Zac Purton cutting a confident figure throughout the six-furlong contest.
Huge crowds of people had once again poured in to witness the David Hayes-trained five-year-old and the local icon didn’t disappoint, readily pulling four and a quarter lengths clear of Japanese ace Satono Reve when asked by Purton in yet another track record-breaking time (1m 7.10s).
Ka Ying Rising is already one of the all-time greats in this part of the world and last October made his mark in Australia with victory in The TAB Everest, a race on his agenda once again later in 2026.
"It's something really, really special," said Purton. "It's amazing what this horse is able to do and the animal that he's turned into. Japan sent their best sprinter out here again and he's just toyed with him, as he does every time - against good global sprinting opposition.
"He's just a freak."
Docklands a fine third in Champions Mile
The FWD Champions Mile went to My Wish under Hugh Bowman, who opted to pick the Mark Newnham-trained five-year-old over stablemate Invincible Ibis.
The Harry Eustace-trained Docklands, winner of last summer’s Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Doncaster Mile late last month, ran a big race in third, with the runner-up spot going to Cap Ferrat.
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