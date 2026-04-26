FWD Champions Day review and reaction including sensational sprinter Ka Ying Rising

Ka Ying Rising made light work of super-skinny odds to claim his 20th straight success in the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize at Sha Tin.

Timeform’s highest-rated horse in the world was following up last year’s victory in the same race on FWD Champions Day and did so in typically stylish fashion, jockey Zac Purton cutting a confident figure throughout the six-furlong contest.

Huge crowds of people had once again poured in to witness the David Hayes-trained five-year-old and the local icon didn’t disappoint, readily pulling four and a quarter lengths clear of Japanese ace Satono Reve when asked by Purton in yet another track record-breaking time (1m 7.10s).

Ka Ying Rising is already one of the all-time greats in this part of the world and last October made his mark in Australia with victory in The TAB Everest, a race on his agenda once again later in 2026.