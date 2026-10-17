Ka Ying Rising beaten in the Everest: Tempted avenges 2025 defeat

Ka Ying Rising’s remarkable winning run ended at 21 races when he went down by a neck to Tempted in The Everest at Randwick on Saturday morning.
David Hayes’ charge beat his Godolphin-owned rival in the £10.5m prize last season but this time around a wide draw and soft ground were both concerns going into the race.
Sent off as the 7/20 favourite, Zak Purton and his partner found themselves further back in the field than expected before they challenged down the centre of the track after turning for home.
By then the Chad Schofield had kicked aboard Tempted and she opened up what proved to be a decisive lead.
Ka Ying Rising began to close her down but the Ciaran Maher-trained winner held a neck advantage over the Hong Kong star at the line. Joliestar was a neck away in third with Headwall a further short-neck adrift in fourth.
The winning trainer said: “I always had an air of confidence she would run her best race today, just the prep she’s had. I can’t thank my team enough, it’s just amazing. Chad knew what he had and I thought barrier one was ideal. This mare was there to beat beaten, she went forward, she made her own luck.”
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