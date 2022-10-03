Sporting Life
Jumps Season Stable Tours: 2022-23 National Hunt

By Sporting Life
14:45 · MON October 03, 2022

Check out our all-in-one hub where you can get the latest Stable Tours from some of the top yards ahead of the 2022-23 National Hunt camaign.

Dan Skelton Stable Tour

Featuring...

  • Protektorat
  • Nube Negra
  • West Cork
  • Shan Blue
Dan Skelton pictured with Nube Negra (left) and Protektorat
Dan Skelton pictured with Nube Negra (left) and Protektorat

Donald McCain Stable Tour

Featuring...

  • Minella Drama
  • Barrichello
  • Minella Trump
  • Richmond Lake
In-form trainer Donald McCain
Trainer Donald McCain

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

