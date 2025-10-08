Jumps season preview: David Ord sets the scene

Chepstow this weekend marks, for many, the start of the jumps season proper.

It somehow manages to sneak up on you until the six-day entries trickle through and spark a real buzz of excitement across the social media platforms.

It also takes you by surprise that it’s now a three-day meeting. But once the Balmoral Handicap is run at Ascot on Saturday week then the full focus switches to the winter game – albeit a code where the biggest days are in the spring.