Jumps season preview: David Ord sets the scene

Our man on Chepstow at the weekend and the imminent arrival of the jumping big guns.
Chepstow this weekend marks, for many, the start of the jumps season proper.
It somehow manages to sneak up on you until the six-day entries trickle through and spark a real buzz of excitement across the social media platforms.
It also takes you by surprise that it’s now a three-day meeting. But once the Balmoral Handicap is run at Ascot on Saturday week then the full focus switches to the winter game – albeit a code where the biggest days are in the spring.