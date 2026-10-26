Jumps Season horses to follow: Dark horses from Willie Mullins, Dan Skelton and Nicky Henderson

A SIGHT TO SEA (IRE) 5 b g Affinisea (IRE) – Pauls First (IRE)

Trainer: Dan SKELTON

The all conquering Skelton team have made some intriguing entries at Uttoxter on Friday with Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Bossman Jack a possible runner in the Kalahari King Beginners Chase and Festival bumper runner-up Mets Ta Ceinture could make her jumping bow in the mares’ maiden hurdle. The fixture commences with a two and a half miles novices’ hurdle and former winning pointer A Sight To Sea is expected to make his belated Rules debut having been acquired for £190,000 at the Goffs UK Coral Gold Cup Sale in November last year. Six days earlier, he ran out a cosy winner of his sole point-to-point at Lingstown (Yielding/Soft) leading at the fourth fence before extending away after the last.

Previously handled by Paul Pierce, the form has been boosted subsequently with the second and fourth both scoring under Rules. Withdrawn from an engagement in a bumper at Wetherby in late March, Dan Skelton has given him plenty of time and the gelded son of Affinisea reportedly shows plenty at home. A big strong rangy individual, it will be disappointing if he doesn’t go close at the Midlands track before establishing himself as a Graded performer over timber.

He could be ideal for something like the Grade 2 Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown (December 4), an event the champion trainer won with Deafening Silence three years ago.