Jumps Season horses to follow: Dark horses from Willie Mullins, Dan Skelton and Gordon Elliott

GOLDEN CURRENT 5 b g Golden Horn – Tunkwa (FR)

Trainer: Gordon ELLIOTT

Purchased for £315,000 at the Cheltenham January Sale, the winning Irish pointer is set to make his Rules for Gigginstown House Stud and Gordon Elliott in the coming weeks. Formerly handled by Jonathan Fogarty, the Golden Horn gelding ran out an impressive 12 lengths successor at Dromahane (Yielding/Soft) a couple of days before the New Year. Leading before the third last, he scooted clear on the approach to the final fence outclassing his ten opponents in the fastest time of the day.

The race has produced five subsequent winners and it was no surprise to see him make a hefty price at the sales. Given time to settle in at Cullentra, it is possible the five-year-old will have a run in a bumper before going novice hurdling. With plenty of speed in his pedigree, he ought to have no trouble operating over intermediate trips over obstacles. From a stable blessed with plenty of new equine talent, his first start for his new connections is one to look forward to.