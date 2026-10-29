Jumps Season horses to follow: Dark horses from Venetia Williams, Willie Mullins and Harry Derham

NO RISK ALLEN (FR) 3 b g No Risk At All (FR) – Decidee Allen (FR)

Trainer: Miss Venetia WILLIAMS

With only 15 winners – the stable’s lowest tally since the 1995/1996 season – it was a tough winter for Venetia Williams during the last campaign. However, hopes are high normal service will be resumed this time around with some of the stable’s stars regaining full fitness and the arrival of a number of new recruits from across the English Channel, including expensive purchase NO RISK ALLEN.

Anne-Sophie Pacault trained subsequent Champion Hurdle winner Espoir D’Allen to win his only start in an AQPS Flat race at Lignieres in April 2017. Nine years later, the Maisons-Laffitte based handler repeated the feat with this No Risk At All gelding who accounted for eleven rivals by upwards of two and a half lengths (1m 4f : Soft). Racing keenly during the early stages, the three year old was anchored in rear. Having made headway on the outside towards the end of the back straight, he hit the front early in the homestraight before staying on strongly to win decisively – the runner-up (Norman Prince) has joined Gordon Elliott and the third has won since.

His performance confirmed the promise he had shown on his debut when around two lengths third behind No Tears (joined Willie Mullins) at Argentan (1m 4f : Soft) a month earlier – raced keenly early on. Purchased by Peter Davies, of Djelo fame, for €475,000 at the Aktem April Sale during the spring, he is a potentially smart performer in the making for the Herefordshire outfit. Time will tell whether he embarks on a juvenile hurdle campaign or contests another bumper.