Jumps Season horses to follow: Dark horses from Jamie Snowden, Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson

MISS WOOD (FR) 5 b m Choeur Du Nord (FR) – Miss Nikita (FR)

Trainer: Jamie SNOWDEN

A half-sister to the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood, the five year old was bought for €340,000 by owner Edward James at the Arqana Summer Sale. Long-term, the plan is for the mare to get in foal to the same owner’s Nietzsche Has who took up stallion duties shortly after winning the Grade 2 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow in December 2024.

In the meantime, the daughter of Choeur Du Nord has joined Jamie Snowden and will go novice chasing. A three times winner over hurdles for Donatien Sourdeau de Beauregard, including the Grade 3 Prix Christian de Tredern at Auteuil (2m 2f : Very Soft) in May 2025, MISS WOOD finished third in the same event this time around. Placed in the Grade 1 Prix Renaud du Vivier at the same track (2m 3f : Heavy) in November last year, she is an exciting addition to the mares’ ranks in the UK. The Listed Yorton Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Bangor (11th November) is a possible starting point.