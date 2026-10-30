TELEVISION (FR) 3 b g Telecaster – Vision Du Pont (FR)

Trainer: Dan SKELTON

Legendary French trainer Francois Nicolle handled subsequent Grade 1 winners Monimral, Pic D’Orhy, Quilixios and Vroum Vroum Mag during the early part of their careers. He was also responsible for this thrice raced gelding who is set to race in the blue and pink silks of owner Johnny De La Hey having joined Dan Skelton during the summer.

Beaten around ten lengths on his first start over hurdles in the Prix Rush at Auteuil (1m 7f : Heavy) in March, he improved on that effort next time when third behind Magic Des Charmes (won Listed hurdle since) over the same C&D (Holding) in a conditions event the following month. Five weeks later, he readily brushed aside thirteen opponents in the Prix Gemix, a similar event, at the Parisian track (Heavy). Patiently ridden and taken wide down the backstraight, he made smooth headway between the third and second last flights under Angelo Zuliani. Jumping to the front at 163 the final flight, he pulled away to win by seven lengths from Nael Bihoue (joined Clive Boultree Brooks).

Since then, the Telecaster gelding has been disqualified from his last two races – due to a technically over whether he was a colt or a gelding – and therefore remains a maiden over hurdles. He could be a potent force in juvenile hurdles in the UK this winter and could be a candidate for the Grade 2 Finale Hurdle at Chepstow (28th December).