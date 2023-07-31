Jumps racing to return to Windsor

National Hunt racing is to return to Windsor, the venue’s owner Arena Racing Company has announced.

The track staged jump racing until as recently as 1998 and even stepped in to host a number of fixtures when Ascot was being redeveloped in 2005 and 2006. It is hoped the first meetings will take place during the 2024-25 season with December 15, 2024 earmarked for the first action. Windsor will not see an increase in its number of net fixtures, however, with the new jump cards switched from traditional Flat meetings in April and October. To facilitate the return of National Hunt racing, the track will be reconfigured to utilise previous dormant areas of the site, with the jumps course a continuous left-handed circuit rather than the current figure of eight.