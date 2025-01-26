Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Waterlogging threat to meetings
Waterlogging threat to meetings

Jumps meetings at Plumpton and Leicester face inspections

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun January 26, 2025 · 3h ago

Monday's fixture at Plumpton and Leicesters Wednesday meeting will need to pass inspections.

Plumpton are due to stage a six-race card on Monday, starting at 1.50, but have called a precautionary check for 8.30am due to a Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds and rain throughout Sunday and raceday itself.

Leicester will take an early look on Monday at 7.45am with the hurdles track currently heavy and the chase course described as soft, heavy in places.

Leicester are expecting heavy rain which is forecast to arrive through the night on Sunday into Monday, with further showers expected before the scheduled midweek meeting.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING