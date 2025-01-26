Jumps meetings at Plumpton and Leicester face inspections

Plumpton are due to stage a six-race card on Monday, starting at 1.50, but have called a precautionary check for 8.30am due to a Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds and rain throughout Sunday and raceday itself.

Leicester will take an early look on Monday at 7.45am with the hurdles track currently heavy and the chase course described as soft, heavy in places.

Leicester are expecting heavy rain which is forecast to arrive through the night on Sunday into Monday, with further showers expected before the scheduled midweek meeting.