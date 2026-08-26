Jumps conversations and fixture news as dry summer threatens to impact National Hunt campaign

The BHA are in talks with trainers and racecourses over fears some tracks will still be unfit for racing when the jumps season moves up a gear next month.
Successive heatwaves have left some racecourses already predicting a struggle to be ready for the opening fixtures of the winter campaign, and while some rain is forecast this week, it will be nothing like sufficient to meet the demand.
"We are speaking to courses and also to trainers to find out how their horses are coming on and whether they will be ready for the start of the season," said Richard Wayman, the Director of Racing for the BHA.
Wayman has also confirmed it’s expected that the 2027 fixture list will be published next week, and will not feature a cull many in racing have been calling for.
Towcester, yet to apply for a licence, has not been given any meetings at this stage. They hope to bring racing back to the Northamptonshire venue in late 2027 and the fixture situation will be reviewed if and when they are licensed.
Wayman added: "With the 2027 fixture list we had to decide whether to follow the horse population and reduce or see the increase in foals as something we need to satisfy, The decision to tweak only delayed the publication. Racecourses who have lost fixtures may add races to existing cards."
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