Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap preview

The Grade One-winning rider will swap tackling hurdles and fences for a spin around the world-famous Surrey venue when teaming up with the James Owen-trained eight-year-old in the mile and a half prize.

And having recently steered the gelding, a son of 2015 Derby winner Golden Horn, to victory around the tight turns of Chester in another contest solely for jump jockeys, the 30-year-old is excited about completing what would be a unique double.

Burke said: “I’ve never been to Epsom Downs, but obviously it is steeped in history and one to tick off the bucket list. These races are a nice incentive to have.

"We are very lucky to have them at four unique tracks in Chester, Epsom, Goodwood and York. If I can get a ride in them then I’m keen to do them. My link up with James Owen has led to me getting a ride in the race.

“From a kid, and even now, when the Derby is on, you always sit down to watch it as it is an iconic race. Even though I’ve never been there, or had anything to do with a Derby horse, it is an amazing race to watch. It will be pretty cool to ride over that track and trip.

“I would get a massive kick out of it if we won, and if we could get the Chester and Epsom Downs double up that would be mighty."

While the tracks at Chester and Epsom Downs couldn’t be more different, Burke is confident that Nibras Gold, who also has two hurdle wins to his name, will have no problems adapting to the undulations.

Burke said “Although Chester is flat, it is tight, you have to be really well balanced. You hear Aidan O’Brien and other trainers talking to the jockeys when you watch the Derby about how horses have to be balanced at Epsom, and that is one thing Nibras Gold is.

"He is also a very adaptable horse, as he has run over hurdles and fences. He should be able to handle the undulations and configurations of Epsom Downs. He is very versatile regarding ground as well. He is a very kind and consistent horse for the syndicate (owner Value Racing) and James.

"He is a very tough and honest horse so I’m sure he will enjoy his day out as well. It is just nice to get the opportunity to go and ride around places like this. I will get the full experience on Sunday and I’m looking forward to it.”