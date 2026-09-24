Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap preview

Jonathan Burke would get a "massive kick" if he could make his debut riding around Epsom Downs a winning one aboard Nibras Gold in the Betfred “Nifty 50” Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap on Sunday, which is the Season Finale at the home of the Betfred Derby.
The Grade One-winning rider will swap tackling hurdles and fences for a spin around the world-famous Surrey venue when teaming up with the James Owen-trained eight-year-old in the mile and a half prize.
And having recently steered the gelding, a son of 2015 Derby winner Golden Horn, to victory around the tight turns of Chester in another contest solely for jump jockeys, the 30-year-old is excited about completing what would be a unique double.
Burke said: “I’ve never been to Epsom Downs, but obviously it is steeped in history and one to tick off the bucket list. These races are a nice incentive to have.
"We are very lucky to have them at four unique tracks in Chester, Epsom, Goodwood and York. If I can get a ride in them then I’m keen to do them. My link up with James Owen has led to me getting a ride in the race.
“From a kid, and even now, when the Derby is on, you always sit down to watch it as it is an iconic race. Even though I’ve never been there, or had anything to do with a Derby horse, it is an amazing race to watch. It will be pretty cool to ride over that track and trip.
“I would get a massive kick out of it if we won, and if we could get the Chester and Epsom Downs double up that would be mighty."
While the tracks at Chester and Epsom Downs couldn’t be more different, Burke is confident that Nibras Gold, who also has two hurdle wins to his name, will have no problems adapting to the undulations.
Burke said “Although Chester is flat, it is tight, you have to be really well balanced. You hear Aidan O’Brien and other trainers talking to the jockeys when you watch the Derby about how horses have to be balanced at Epsom, and that is one thing Nibras Gold is.
"He is also a very adaptable horse, as he has run over hurdles and fences. He should be able to handle the undulations and configurations of Epsom Downs. He is very versatile regarding ground as well. He is a very kind and consistent horse for the syndicate (owner Value Racing) and James.
"He is a very tough and honest horse so I’m sure he will enjoy his day out as well. It is just nice to get the opportunity to go and ride around places like this. I will get the full experience on Sunday and I’m looking forward to it.”
At the end of last season Burke made the decision to leave his position as stable jockey to trainer Fergal O’Brien and go freelance.
That decision has so far paid off, with Burke teaming up to good effect with dual-purpose handler Owen along with taking up an increased riding role with the Noel Fehily Syndicate. And with the wraps starting to be taken off the names set to light up the Jump season, Burke has selected several horses he is looking forward to seeing back in action.
Burke said: “I left Fergal’s and I didn’t know what I was stepping into. James has been a brilliant supporter of mine, and he has a lovely bunch of horses to ride.
"To get the call up for the Noel Fehily Syndicate was massive as well. They have got a great bunch of horses around a whole range of trainers which opens up new doors for me.
“I suppose the ones to mention would be Baron Noir, who was fourth in the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival and third in the Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree. He is going novice chasing this season, which is exciting.
“Midnight Jukebox, won a bumper for Fergal last year and is another nice one, as is Ryan’s Rocket, who should be competitive in those two-mile handicap chases.
"They would be three I’m looking forward to among lots of nice ones.”
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