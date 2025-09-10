Jump Jockeys Derby challenge for Harry Cobden at Epsom Down

Harry Cobden feels it is a "privilege" to get the chance to test his skills in the saddle around Epsom in Thursday's Sash & Dash By Quickside Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap.
The 2023-24 champion Jump jockey will swap codes for one day to partner the Michael Bell-trained Dancingwithmyself in the mile and a half prize, which is staged over the same course and distance as the Betfred Derby itself.
It will not be the first time Cobden, who partnered 116 domestic winners last season, has had a spin in the race having contested the 2021 renewal.
However, on that occasion he found himself out of luck after finishing eighth aboard the George Boughey-trained Songkran.
And although his mount is carrying top-weight of 11st 7lb this time round, Cobden is buoyed by the fact he has been drawn in stall 10, which has supplied 12 previous Derby winners, including this year’s winner of the world’s most famous Classic, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Lambourn.
He said: “I’ve ridden in the race before, but that was four years ago. It is a privilege to ride around there as not many people get to ride around the track at Epsom Downs.
“It is a little bit different going racing without any jumps, but for us it is a good fun day out and we get to meet a few of the Flat lads as we don’t get to spend much time with them.
“When you can ride around a track like Epsom Downs it makes the day worthwhile and one to look forward to. It looks good getting stall number 10 as the stats don’t lie. The only thing that can ruin it now is me!”
The Cheltenham Festival winning-rider is no stranger to linking up with Newmarket-handler Bell with the pair enjoying a 33 percent strike rate together in Jump contests. However, Cobden hopes his experience is a much better one than the last time the two teamed up on the Flat with Stone Circle in the Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe at York in 2022.
He added: “I get on with Michael Bell really well and we have got quite a good strike rate together. We try and have a little day out once a year and do something together and when I go to Newmarket I stay with him a bit.
“The last horse I rode on the Flat for him was a horse called Stone Circle, and he said he was an absolute certainty in the Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe up at York, but it went and got beat.
"Stone Circle then went and won its next race. He said it was me that got him beat at York! My horse is off quite a high mark, but they have said it is worth giving it a go. She is coming back down in trip, but she has run a few nice races this year.
“It is nice to have a ride on the Flat, and one for Michael. It should be a good fun day out and we will give it a good go.”
And although Cobden is excited about hurtling around the contours of the iconic Surrey venue he is looking forward to the 2025/26 Jump campaign rolling into top gear in his role as stable jockey to 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls
He added: “The aim this season will be to ride one hundred winners, but I’m looking at quality over quantity.
“Hopefully, we will see a big step up in the likes of Caldwell Potter, Kalif Du Berlais and Regent’s Stroll. They all did well last season, but I think there is lots more scope for them to improve. We might be down on numbers slightly at Paul’s, but we have plenty of nice young horses there that should hopefully do well.”
