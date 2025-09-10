Jump Jockeys Derby challenge for Harry Cobden at Epsom Down

The 2023-24 champion Jump jockey will swap codes for one day to partner the Michael Bell-trained Dancingwithmyself in the mile and a half prize, which is staged over the same course and distance as the Betfred Derby itself.

It will not be the first time Cobden, who partnered 116 domestic winners last season, has had a spin in the race having contested the 2021 renewal.

However, on that occasion he found himself out of luck after finishing eighth aboard the George Boughey-trained Songkran.

And although his mount is carrying top-weight of 11st 7lb this time round, Cobden is buoyed by the fact he has been drawn in stall 10, which has supplied 12 previous Derby winners, including this year’s winner of the world’s most famous Classic, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Lambourn.

He said: “I’ve ridden in the race before, but that was four years ago. It is a privilege to ride around there as not many people get to ride around the track at Epsom Downs.

“It is a little bit different going racing without any jumps, but for us it is a good fun day out and we get to meet a few of the Flat lads as we don’t get to spend much time with them.

“When you can ride around a track like Epsom Downs it makes the day worthwhile and one to look forward to. It looks good getting stall number 10 as the stats don’t lie. The only thing that can ruin it now is me!”