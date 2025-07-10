Zavateri landed Newmarket's Group Two Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes over six furlongs for the Eve Johnson Houghton yard.

A good ride by Charlie Bishop on the Without Parole colt denied the Ed Walker-trained Do Or Do Not by a length, having been sent off as the outsider of the party at 18/1. Bishop began to make his move to challenge two furlongs out and hit the front just before the one-furlong marker. Salisbury debut winner Zavateri kept on well to deny the fast-finishing second Do Or Do Not, who was outpaced early on in the £100,000 contest. The 6/4 favourite Maximised, ridden by William Buick, finished only fifth of the six runners, one place behind his main market rival, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Brussels (9/4). Zavateri remains unbeaten after his two career starts and is generally available at 33/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas on the Rowley Mile. He is entered in the Gimcrack Stakes at York's Ebor Festival next month, but may now step up to seven furlongs on his next start.

Bishop said on Racing TV: “He did what we thought he’d do on debut and he hasn’t done much in between, Eve just likes to tick them over once they’ve run once. Naturally he will improve again. “I was keen to drop him in at Salisbury. We probably could have jumped and made the running and he’d have just won, but he wouldn’t have learnt anything and I think we taught him as much as we could in the company he was in that day. I’d say he’s got a very good mind and everything you ask him to do he reacts and do so straight away. I always thought he was pulling out a bit more (when challenged). “I got caught on the wing and had to commit sooner than I wanted to but I thought he found the line really well and he’ll appreciate seven furlongs in time. Next year we could be looking at a mile. “He’d appreciate a little bit of dig but he’s won on quick enough ground twice now – although it’s lovely ground out there today, good, good to firm, as advertised.”