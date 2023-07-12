July Cup preview: Shaquille team relishing Cup pressure

Julie Camacho and her husband and assistant trainer Steve Brown are looking forward to stable star Shaquille attempting to add another Group One victory to his CV in the Group One Pertemps Network July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday, day three of the Boodles July Festival.

The three-year-old Charm Spirit colt is currently trading as a general 7/4 favourite for the £600,000 six-furlong contest, which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series. Shaquille handed his stable in Norton, North Yorkshire, its first Group One success last time out in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, when he overcame a tardy start to defeat Little Big Bear by a length and a quarter. Speaking on a Zoom call organised by The Jockey Club, Julie Camacho said: “Shaquille seems to be in great form and has come out of Royal Ascot well. We turned him out for three or four days and he started to get a bit fresh. He cantered on the Wednesday after Royal Ascot and he did a nice piece of work last Saturday and everything seems to be good." Steve Brown added: “He will have a final check over today as Wednesday is vets’ and physios’ day but he looks in great shape and we’re very happy with him. I think he looks physically better than he did at Ascot – he has strengthened again.”

Saturday's contest will be the first time Shaquille takes on older horses but this is not something Brown is overly worried about. He continued: “I wouldn’t say it’s a concern and it’s the next logical step for him to take on older horses. Obviously, he gets an allowance and is a big, strong colt. Physically, for all he will be probably be a nicer horse next year, he is a big strong fella who holds condition well. “We are relaxed about it. At home we felt this was the next step after Ascot and we’ll see how it all works out.” To have a first Group One winner has been a great source of pride for the yard and to now be starting favourite for the July Cup is something Brown admits brings a certain level of pressure – albeit one he admits is a nice position to be in. He said: “It’s a great feeling. Jules was saying yesterday when we were coming down to Newmarket how many good wishes we’ve had since Royal Ascot and how pleased people are for us as we are small to medium-sized training operation. People have been so kind and that’s been such a nice surprise. “We are looking forward to Saturday. It will be a different sort of pressure as it looks like we are going to start favourite, whereas at Ascot Little Big Bear was a short-priced favourite and we went there slightly under the radar. So it’s different from that perspective but you’ve got to deal with it and what a lovely position to be and what a great position to be in – to have a favourite for a Group One race. “To win any Group One is amazing and the July Cup carries a lot of heritage and history with it. Some great horses have won it in the past who have gone on to make good stallions. The main thing for us is to get him there in A1 so he can be at his absolute best. “We love it when these good horses show up and show their best – I think the Eclipse last Saturday was the best four-runner race I’ve seen in my life, it was fantastic. It’s exciting and we are still at the stage of what could and what might be with this horse.”

WATCH: Shaquille wins Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

