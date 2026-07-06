July Cup latest betting and runners: Venetian Sun favourite for Newmarket sprint

Venetian Sun is 2/1 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after 13 horses were left in Saturday's Al Basti Equiworld July Cup at Newmarket.
Karl Burke's filly is one of four Royal Ascot winners set to clash following her success in the Commonwealth Cup last month.
Fellow three-year-old Mission Central landed the King Charles III Stakes at the meeting and steps back up to six furlongs at the weekend, while Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes hero Almeraq faces a quick rematch with Japanese sprinter Satono Reve who he beat by a nose on the final day of the Royal fixture.
Wokingham winner Double Rush is the fourth horse looking to complete a notable double as he prepares to make the leap from handicaps to Group One company.
Latest Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup betting
Paddy Power: 2 Venetian Sun, 4 Almeraq, 9/2 Satono Reve, 5 Mission Central, 7 Division, 10 Double Rush, 14 Big Mojo, 25 Comanche Brave, Coppull, 33 Quinault, 40 Flora Of Bermuda, 50 Powerful Glory, Prince Of India.
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