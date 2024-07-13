July Cup analysis: David Ord on an open sprinting division

David Ord ponders the state of play in the sprinting division after Mill Stream's My Pension Expert July Cup success.

Seven days on from a Coral-Eclipse that posed more questions than it answered, it's hard not to walk away from the My Pension Expert July Cup with similar feelings. We were looking forward to a six-furlong head to head between Inisherin and Vandeek which would provide some clarity towards the pecking order in the sprint division. After all, the upwardly mobile Inisherin looked to have laid down a significant marker with his runaway success in the Commonwealth Cup at Ascot while Vandeek, brushed aside by this rival in the Sandy Lane on his sole run this year, was representing a resurgent yard and if in the form that made him the fastest two-year-old on these shores in 2023, well we could see fireworks. But this was a finish fought out between the second and third in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, a pair of four-year-olds who were each chasing a first top-level victory.

And that went to Ascot third Mill Stream, a teak-tough and reliable performer who probably only needed to run close to the level he had when winning the Duke Of York to get the better of Swingalong, making up a length-and-a-quarter and change on that rival in the process. He did so under a peach of a William Buick ride, producing a sustained challenge to wear down the runner-up in the closing stages. I say ‘only’ – he’s clearly very good, and very fast. A Timeform master rating of 118 heading to Newmarket might get a little bump and push him into the 120s on Monday morning. With cut in the ground he’s going to be a player in the remaining top-flight, six-furlong sprints. So will Swingalong, who Karl Burke felt wasn’t done any favours by rain earlier the week. But what of the vanquished? Where now for Inisherin and Vandeek? The former was sent off a very well backed 11/8 favourite but having taken a prominent pitch in the group racing towards the stands’ side, was unable to hold it as the tempo increased from the two-furlong pole. It looked like the sharper test posed by the July Course had caught him out after all, the way he plugged on into fifth underlining that impression given for a stride or two he threatened to drop right out. Earlier in the week Kevin Ryan had mused that Inisherin was a horse who will stay further in the future, possibly the mile over which he was sixth in the 2000 Guineas while still learning his trade in the spring. But the Sandy Lane and Ascot performances had looked to be those of a top-notch sprinter and he must be worth another chance to prove it. The good news is the next two obvious targets are at Haydock and Ascot, the Sprint Cup and QIPCO British Champions Sprint. The battle may be lost but not the war yet.