Juliet Sierra, a general 33/1, chance will miss Sunday's QIPCO 1000 Guineas.
The daughter of Bated Breath won the Group Three Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury as a juvenile and was fifth behind stablemate Lezoo in the Cheveley Park on her final start.
However she' won't be joining her near-neighbour in the Classic itself although trainer Ralph Beckett is still double-handed with Fred Darling winner Remarquee too.
He said: “We have decided not to run Juliet Sierra in the Guineas, as we feel she needs a little more time. So, we are re-routing her to the Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday week.”
