The daughter of Bated Breath won the Group Three Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury as a juvenile and was fifth behind stablemate Lezoo in the Cheveley Park on her final start.

However she' won't be joining her near-neighbour in the Classic itself although trainer Ralph Beckett is still double-handed with Fred Darling winner Remarquee too.

He said: “We have decided not to run Juliet Sierra in the Guineas, as we feel she needs a little more time. So, we are re-routing her to the Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday week.”