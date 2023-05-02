Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Juliet Sierra (centre, white blaze)
Juliet Sierra (centre, white blaze)

Juliet Sierra ruled out of QIPCO 1000 Guineas

By Sporting Life
15:44 · TUE May 02, 2023

Juliet Sierra, a general 33/1, chance will miss Sunday's QIPCO 1000 Guineas.

The daughter of Bated Breath won the Group Three Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury as a juvenile and was fifth behind stablemate Lezoo in the Cheveley Park on her final start.

However she' won't be joining her near-neighbour in the Classic itself although trainer Ralph Beckett is still double-handed with Fred Darling winner Remarquee too.

He said: “We have decided not to run Juliet Sierra in the Guineas, as we feel she needs a little more time. So, we are re-routing her to the Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday week.”

More from Sporting Life

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING