Juddmonte suffer loss of leading mare Laurel

Runner-up in the 2022 Sun Chariot after winning her first two career starts, the daughter of Kingman made a successful reappearance in Listed company last season, but was sidelined for the rest of the year by an injury after disappointing in the Lockinge at Newbury.

John and Thady Gosden’s five-year-old made a hugely-promising return from over 12 months on the sidelines when filling the runner-up spot behind stablemate Running Lion in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and was being readied for a return to Group One level in France before a recent accident on the gallops.

“She was a great filly and I think her better days were still to come as John was always adamant that she was a Group One filly,” said Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon.

“Last year she obviously missed most of the season with an injury and she had such a promising comeback run at Ascot, we were really excited.

“She was due to head to France for the Prix Jean Romanet and unfortunately she had a heart attack and dropped dead on the gallop, which was very sad.

“Luckily her jockey and everyone was OK, but it’s never a nice thing unfortunately.”