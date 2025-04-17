Juddmonte running plans for Lead Artist, Zazoun and Red Letter

Lead Artist, trained by John and Thady Gosden, progressed at three, winning the Group 3 Benhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood and the Darley Stakes at Newmarket.

He had one more run in 2024, finishing second to Spirit Dancer in the valuable Bahrain International Trophy over 10 furlongs but could drop back to a mile for his first crack at a Group 1.

Barry Mahon, Juddmonte's General Manager of Ireland and European Racing, told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "The Lockinge is part of the plan. He worked yesterday morning, he worked very nicely. We're looking at the Sandown Mile just before the Lockinge as a prep run.

"John and Thady were a little 50-50 yesterday whether they just have him ready for Sandown but he worked well and they thought it was plausible. So I think he'll do another bit of work at the weekend and that'll tell us whether we'll go to Sandown or whether we'll wait and go straight to the Lockinge but he's a very good horse.

"He obviously didn't get to the track at two and he had a bit of a hit and miss campaign at three but I think the promise is there and I think he's a horse we could have an exciting year with."