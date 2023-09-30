Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes report and replay: Ghostwriter impressive winner

It took him a little while to find top gear but once he did the race was over, the son of Invincible Spirit hitting the line hard and a length-and-a-quarter ahead of his rival. 7/4 favourite Capulet was always in the front rank and having lost his place coming down the dip, rallied well to finish third.

Richard Kingscote was always travelling powerfully aboard the 10/3 winner and first had to get serious approaching the furlong marker as he asked him to get to Al Musmak (7/1) and secure the Group Two prize.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The winning rider told ITV Racing: “It was all very smooth. He jumped and got into a nice relaxed rhythm behind Ryan (Moore on Capulet). I was where I wanted to be but Ryan was struggling a little further out than I thought he would and my lad picked up nicely into the Dip.

“Running at the July Course first time stood him in good stead and he’s a very likeable sort going forward. He’s going to be a middle-distance horse next year but he’s not short of toe and I think he’s got a bit of class"

Ghostwriter was a 998th career winner for trainer Clive Cox who added: “That was very special and I’m so thrilled for Jeff (Smith). He has been improving with every run and that was a big step to take. I couldn’t be more pleased with the way he has carried it out and he looks full of promise going forward. The dam (Moorside) won over a mile and a half and I think he has a very good middle-distance plan to go forwards with. He might get and a half, it is possible.

“He was very much in his comfort zone and Richard was able to play him exactly as he felt and he quickened nicely when he met the rising ground there and I couldn’t be more pleased. He has always been a nice horse, but he has always been maturing and having a frame to fill while keeping his strength moving forwards. This cements what we thought so far and the dream is very much alive for next year.

“It is really exciting. We are normally known for our sprinting division but in the meantime it is such a joy to have a horse like this on our hands as it does set the pulse racing.”

While dreams of an outing in the Betfred Derby are very much alive, Cox admits Ghostwriter could still run in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 28th.

Cox added: “We will discuss that (Futurity Trophy entry) with Jeff and David (Bowe, racing manager) and see how he comes back, but I’d say the way he is physically developing all the time means I’d probably be thinking about next year. We’ve had a couple of entries (in the Derby), but they were foal entries. This is the first potential live chance we could be thinking about going that way. I’m just thrilled with what he has done today, and we can discuss that through the winter and make plans accordingly.”

Betfair and Paddy Power introduced Ghostwriter into the QIPCO 2000 Guineas betting at 16/1. Sky Bet are 6/1 from 16s for the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.