Juddmonte Racing confirm Colin Keane as retained rider

In a statement on the Juddmonte website, the powerful operation highlighted the desire to return to a "single-jockey relationship" and expressed their pleasure at being able to announce 30-year-old Keane as their main man.

The six-time champion jockey in Ireland has claimed several big-race victories in the famous green, white and pink Juddmonte silks over the years, including Siskin in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, Westover in the Irish Derby and last month's Irish Guineas on the John and Thady Gosden-trained Field Of Gold.

The deal will see Keane on board Juddmonte's horses in England, Ireland and France, and he is set to partner the team's principal runners at Royal Ascot next week.

In a statement on the Juddmonte website, chief executive Douglas Erskine Crum said: "In the past we have had retained jockey relationships [including with Pat Eddery, Richard Hughes and James Doyle] but in recent years we have preferred to work with the many talented jockeys retained by our various trainer around the world.

"We have decided that the time has now come to revert to the security and consistency which comes from having a single jockey relationship.

"We are delighted that Colin Keane has committed himself to Juddmonte."

WATCH: Colin Keane and Field Of Gold surge to victory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas